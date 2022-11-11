Millikin volleyball falls in NCAA Tournament to Washington University-St. Louis

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. -- In a game worthy of the NCAA DIII Women's Volleyball Tournament, the Millikin volleyball team lost to No. 10 Washington University-St. Louis 3-2 on Thursday at the Calvin University Regional in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

WashU won the first set 25-19, but Millikin stormed back to take the second and third sets 25-19 and 26-24. The Bears took the fourth set 25-23. The deciding fifth set was tight throughout with WashU winning 16-14.

The Big Blue never stopped fighting the entire match and put forth a great effort in the match. Senior Tori Stuart led Millikin with 17 kills, followed by freshman Addison Oyer with 16. Kailee Itzenhuiser had 12 kills and 20 digs. Sophia Howell had a team-high 24 digs. Sandy Brindl had 25 assists and Reece Brown added 19.

Jasmine Sells had 18 kills to lead the Bears followed by Lane Bohrer with 17.

In the fifth set, Millikin jumped out to a 2-0 advantage, but it was back and forth until a 7-7 tie. The Big Blue then went up 9-7, but the Bears scored three straight to go ahead 10-9. A Stuart kill, tied the set at 10-10. Oyer then gave the Big Blue an 11-10 advantage with a kill.

After a Millikin error tied the game at 11-11, Oyer again came up big with a kill to make it 12-11. The Bears went up 13-12 on a kill from Bohrer, but the Big Blue and Oyer wouldn't give up as the freshman added another kill to tie the set at 13-13. After each team had service errors, Bohrer had two straight kills to give WashU the 16-14 win.