Millikin wins first ever CCIW wrestling championship

DECATUR -- The Millikin wrestling team made history Thursday at the Griswold Center when they became the first team in school history to win a CCIW wrestling championships team title.

Millikin edged North Central College 135-134 with the championship not being decided until the third-place match at 285 was won by Millikin's Frank Tomaskovic. Millikin Head Coach Ryan Birt was named the CCIW Coach of the Year.

Millikin won four individual titles starting with senior Tristan Birt at 157 pounds and junior Bradan Birt at 165 pounds. It was the second title for Tristan Birt who won at 149 in 2019 and the third straight title for Bradan Birt. Bradan Birt was named the CCIW's Most Outstanding Wrestler. Millikin junior Taylor McGiffen at 174 pounds and Logan Hagerbaumer at 197 pounds also claimed CCIW individual titles.

Tristan Birt won at 157 with a 7-3 decision over Danny Terronez of Augustana in the Championship match. After an opening round bye, Tristan Birt defeated Jack Rathbun of MSOE in the semifinals by fall at 2:00.