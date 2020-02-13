Millikin wins first ever CCIW wrestling championship

DECATUR -- The Millikin wrestling team made history Thursday at the Griswold Center when they became the first team in school history to win a CCIW wrestling championships team title.
Millikin edged North Central College 135-134 with the championship not being decided until the third-place match at 285 was won by Millikin's Frank Tomaskovic. Millikin Head Coach Ryan Birt was named the CCIW Coach of the Year.
Millikin won four individual titles starting with senior Tristan Birt at 157 pounds and junior Bradan Birt at 165 pounds. It was the second title for Tristan Birt who won at 149 in 2019 and the third straight title for Bradan Birt. Bradan Birt was named the CCIW's Most Outstanding Wrestler. Millikin junior Taylor McGiffen at 174 pounds and Logan Hagerbaumer at 197 pounds also claimed CCIW individual titles.
Tristan Birt won at 157 with a 7-3 decision over Danny Terronez of Augustana in the Championship match. After an opening round bye, Tristan Birt defeated Jack Rathbun of MSOE in the semifinals by fall at 2:00.
Bradan Birt opened the competition with a pin of Stephen Watson of Wheaton College at 1:19. Bradan Birt then won his semifinal match by technical fall 19-4 over AJ Geraci of Augustana. Bradan Birt won the championship match by fall in just 19 seconds over Mike Huck of Elmhurst. Bradan Birt is now 32-1 on the season and ranked fifth in the nation at 165 pounds.
McGiffen made quick work of his championship opponent with a pin of Drew Matticks of MSOE in 59 seconds. McGiffen opened with a 22-7 technical fall win and advanced to the championship match with a 6-5 decision. McGiffen is now 15-4 overall.
Hagerbaumer scored two pins and one technical fall in route to the 197 title. He opened with a 20-2 win over Evan Carter and won his semifinal match by fall at 1:37.
Hagerbaumer won the Championship match by fall at 1:04 over Ben Bergen of North Central. Hagerbaumer is now 18-5.
Sophomore Ren Dazey went 2-1 on the day to finish in second place at 133 pounds.
Tomaskovic won the third place match at 285 with an 8-1 decision over Isiah Ziegler of North Central. It was Tomaskovic's second win of the event over Ziegler.
Freshman Zach Blasioli earned All-Conference honors with a third place finish were at 125 pounds.