Millikin women and men enter final stretch of basketball schedule with two games against Elmhurst College

DECATUR — After opening the season with a 4-1 record and earning the No. 13 spot in last week’s D3hoops.com Top 25 poll, the Millikin women’s basketball team lost two of its three games played last week. The Big Blue will look to get back on track this week against Elmhurst College.
Following this week’s games, Millikin has just two regular season games remaining — make-up games that were postponed against Augustana College.
With the cancellation of the NCAA Division III basketball tournament, the CCIW has reconfigured the postseason conference tournament. Due to the shortened season, all of the teams will make it into the conference tournament, with quarterfinals starting on March 4. The semifinals are scheduled for March 6 with the final game on March 9.
Millikin lost at North Central College, 68-55, on Saturday. For the third straight game, the Big Blue struggled shooting, hitting on 33% (22-for-67) from the field and 4-for-21 (19%) from 3-point range. Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 15 points followed by Jamzin Brown with 11.
Elmhurst (2-6) has played four of its games against Carroll University this season. The Bluejays lost to North Park University 58-47 on Tuesday night. Elmhurst was led by Kelly Weyhrich's 15 points and four rebounds. Courtney O'Donnell finished just short of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. The Bluejays shot 28% (16-of-58) from the field and 31% (5-of-16) from beyond the arc.
Here's a look at the women's games:
Time and location: Thursday at 7 p.m. at R.A. Faganel Hall in Elmhurst and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Griswold Center
Radio and video: The Elmhurst at Millikin game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1050AM and available online at www.nowdecatur.com.
Live Video: athletics.millikin.edu/watch
Live Stats: sidearmstats.com/millikin/mbball
Series: Millikin leads the series 51-23 with the teams split last year’s matchup.
Last Meeting: Feb. 15, 2020: Millikin won 82-62 at Elmhurst
Notes: Knudsen leads the Big Blue with 17.8 points per game this season. Jordan Hildebrand has averaged 12.4 points and leads the team in rebounding with 6.9 per game.
Millikin men vs. Elmhurst
After dropping a game to Illinois Wesleyan, 74-60, on Tuesday night, the Millikin men’s basketball team will turn its attention to Elmhurst College for two games this week.
The Big Blue played solid game, but didn’t have enough offense to keep with the sharp shooting Titans. The Titans pulled away in the final ten minutes leading by as much as 24 before the Big Blue fought their way back into contention.
Millikin shot 45% (19-for-42) from the field, including hitting 10-for-20 in the second half. Calvin Fisher led Millikin with 12 points and six rebounds. Jake Hampton added nine.
After only playing two games so far this season, Elmhurst (1-1) will face North Park University on Wednesday prior to heading to Decatur for Thursday’s contest.
Both of the Bluejays other games have been against Carroll University. Elmhurst lost to the Pioneers 72-70 on Feb. 11 but then rallied to win on Feb. 13, 81-72.
Four players reached double figures in a balanced Elmhurst attack. Lavon Thomas totaled a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter Merritt and Dominic Genco totaled 12 points apiece while Bryce Drews came off the bench to score 10 for the Bluejays.
Here's a look at the men's games:
Time and location: Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Griswold Center and Saturday at 2 p.m. at R.A. Faganel Hall in Elmhurst, Ill.
Radio and video: The Elmhurst at Millikin game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1050AM and available online at www.nowdecatur.com.
Live Video: athletics.millikin.edu/watch
Live Stats: sidearmstats.com/millikin/mbball
Series: Millikin leads the series 74-60 AND the Bluejays winning the last four games in the series.
Last Meeting: Feb. 15, 2020: Elmhurst won 87-75 at Elmhurst
Notes: Fisher leads the Big Blue by averaging 17.0 points per game this season. He also leads the team in rebounding with 7.1 per game, followed by Mike Akinwumi with 5.6.