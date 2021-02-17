Millikin women and men enter final stretch of basketball schedule with two games against Elmhurst College

DECATUR — After opening the season with a 4-1 record and earning the No. 13 spot in last week’s D3hoops.com Top 25 poll, the Millikin women’s basketball team lost two of its three games played last week. The Big Blue will look to get back on track this week against Elmhurst College.

Following this week’s games, Millikin has just two regular season games remaining — make-up games that were postponed against Augustana College.

With the cancellation of the NCAA Division III basketball tournament, the CCIW has reconfigured the postseason conference tournament. Due to the shortened season, all of the teams will make it into the conference tournament, with quarterfinals starting on March 4. The semifinals are scheduled for March 6 with the final game on March 9.