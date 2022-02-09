Millikin women and men’s basketball lose heartbreakers

The loss drops Millikin back into a tie for first place in the CCIW with Illinois Wesleyan at 11-2.

The Titans were 81-60 winners over North Park on Wednesday.

Millikin suffered through one of its worst shooting performances of the season, making only 26% (19-for-72) from the field. The Big Blue were 5-for-17 in the first quarter and 3-for-17 in the second quarter.

North Central led 17-12 after one quarter and 26-22 at halftime. Millikin turned things around in the third quarter, outscoring North Central 23-13 to take the lead 45-39 at the end of the third quarter. North Central had a six point scoring edge in the fourth quarter to send game to overtime.

Millikin struggled from 3-point range, shooting 23.5% (4-for-17).North Central shot 47% (27-for-57) from the field and went 5-for-14 (35%) from 3-point range. The Cardinals made 11-for-17 (65 percent) from the free throw line.

Bailey Coffman hit two free throws with 44 seconds left in the overtime period to tie the game at 68-68. Millikin went 1-2 from the free throw line with 24 seconds left making it a 69-68 lead. Stephanie Kowalczyk went 1-2 from the line with 18 seconds remaining in overtime to tie the game at 69-69.

Millikin missed two attempts to take the lead before North Central's Elle Sutter grabbed the rebound with five seconds left and raced down the court for a final shot attempt in the final second. Sutter missed the shot with Millikin getting whistled for a foul, setting the stage for Sutter's game winning free throw.

Coffman led Millikin with 24 points followed by Jordan Hildebrand with 14 and Elyce Knudsen with 11. Miranda Fox had a team-high nine rebounds along with six points.

Allison Pearson led North Central with 15 points followed by Mitrese Smith with 10.

Millikin is now 17-5, 11-2 CCIW while North Central improves to 9-14, 6-8 CCIW.

Illinois Wesleyan 51, Millikin men 49

The Millikin men's basketball team lost at the buzzer, 51-49, to NCAA DIII No. 9 and CCIW leader Illinois Wesleyan at the Griswold Center on Wednesday.

Illinois Wesleyan's Matthew Leritz hit the game winning basket as time expired with the assist going to Luke Yoder. Calvin Fisher tied the game for the Big Blue at 49-49 with a basket with 48 seconds remaining. After a missed 3-pointer by Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin had a shot at a go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left, but Leritz blocked the attempt with Yoder pulling down the rebound. Leritz missed a shot with four seconds left to take the lead and Yoder missed on the put back with the ball going out of bounds off a Millikin player setting up the last second shot situation.

The game was a battle throughout with 10 lead changes and two ties. Illinois Wesleyan led 28-24 at halftime and had its biggest lead of the game at 11 points 37-26 with 15 minutes remaining.

Millikin shot 31%(19-for-61) from the field and made only 5-for-23 (21%) from 3-point range. The Titans were 22-for-61 (36%) from the field, making 5-for-15 (33%) from 3-point range. The Millikin defense had nine blocked shots on the evening with eight steals. The Titans had six blocks and six steals. Illinois Wesleyan won the rebounding battle 41-36.

Senior Jake Hampton led Millikin with 13 points, three steals and two blocks. Fisher finished with 12 points, a team-high seven rebounds and five assists. Demarcus Bond added 11 points for the Big Blue. Cole Laurence had six points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots.

Leritz finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Titans. Ryan Sroka added 10 points for the Titans.

Millikin falls to 12-10, 7-6 while Illinois Wesleyan improves to 18-4, 11-2.

The Big Blue will be back in action on Saturday at 4 p.m., hosting North Park on Senior Day.

