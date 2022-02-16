Millikin women basketball tops Elmhurst; Big Blue men beat No. 15 Bluejays

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team rolled over Elmhurst University 85-58 on Wednesday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

The Big Blue improved to 19-5 overall and 13-2 in CCIW play. Millikin remains in a first place tie for the CCIW lead with Illinois Wesleyan University with one game remaining in the regular season.

After Elmhurst took a 2-0 lead, the Big Blue took control of the game leading the rest of the way. Millikin led 29-16 at the end of the first quarter and 48-27 at halftime. The Big Blue's largest lead of the game was 27 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Millikin shot 52% (33-for-64) from the field but struggled from 3-point range making only 2-for-14 attempts. Millikin shot 61% (17-for-28) from the free throw line. Elmhurst shot 43% (18-for-42) from the field and made 6-of-14 from 3-point range. The Bluejays were 16-for-21 from the free throw line. Millikin dominated the paint outscoring Elmhurst 56-22 and putting back 20 second-chance points. Millikin won the rebounding battle 41-20.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 21 points and five rebounds, followed by Jordan Hildebrand with 17. Bailey Coffman had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sophie Darden contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

Elmhurst's top scorer was Kate Matthews with 14 points and six rebounds.

Millikin wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Wheaton College.

Millikin men 74, Elmhurst 64

The Millikin men's basketball team pulled off a major road upset, knocking off No. 15 Elmhurst University, 74-64, in Elmhurst on Wednesday.

Millikin struggled in the first half, trailing by as many as 22 points with 8:11 left in the first half. Elmhurst took a 38-28 lead into the halftime locker room.

Elmhurst hit 57% (17-for-30) of their shots in the first half while Millikin made only 10-of-31 (32%). The Big Blue stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Bluejays by 20 points. Millikin got hot in the second half making 50% (13-for-26) from the field, while the Bluejays went ice cold making only 8-for-33 (24%).

Millikin opened the second half with a 16-5 run and took the lead, 44-43, on a Calvin Fisher basket five minutes into the second half. The game was a tight contest the rest of the way with five lead changes and six ties all coming in the final 15 minutes of the game.

The final tie of the game was 61-61 with 2:44 remaining. Fisher hit a 3-pointer to give Millikin the lead at 64-61 with 2:17 left to play. Cole Laurence pushed the Millikin lead to five with 1:39 left in the game. The Bluejays got no closer than 68-64 in the game's final minute. The Big Blue hit six straight free throws in the final 40 second to seal the victory. Demarcus Bond went 4-for-4 from the line in the final minute and Noah Livingston connected on both of his opportunities with 26 seconds left to play.

Millikin shot 40% (23-for-57) from the field for the game, making 11-of-28 (46%) attempts from 3-point range. Millikin was 17-for-19 (89.5%) from the free throw line. Elmhurst ended the game making 25-of-63 (40%) from the field and made 9-of-29 (31%) from beyond the arc. The Bluejays were 5-for-11 from the free throw line.

Fisher led Millikin with 18 points and nine rebounds. Laurence and Jake Hampton each had 11 points. Bond finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. JT Welch scored nine points, going 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

Jake Rhode led Elmhurst with 19 points followed by Ocean Johnson with 10.

Millikin is now 14-10 overall and 9-6 in the CCIW. Elmhurst falls to 18-6, 10-5.

On Saturday, Millikin clinched the programs first ever berth in the CCIW Tournament. The Big Blue are in fifth place in the standings and pulled to within one game of fourth-place North Central, who lost at Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday.

Millikin closes out the regular season on Saturday at No. 11 Wheaton College.

