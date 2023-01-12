Millikin women extend win streak with win against Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR — The Millikin women's basketball team won its ninth straight game and improved to 6-0 in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) play with a 66-57 win over Illinois Wesleyan University.

Millikin (12-3) battled through a cold shooting first quarter that saw the Big Blue shot 5-of-19 (26 percent) from the field. The Titans led after the first quarter 13-10, but Millikin got things rolling in the second period, outscoring Illinois Wesleyan 27-16 and shooting 9-of-15 (60 percent) from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Millikin lead 37-29 at halftime and maintained its advantage in the second half, leading by as many as 19 midway through the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Elyce Knudsen, who led Millikin with a season-high 34 points, kept Millikin in the game in the early going scoring the Big Blue's first 17 points. Sophie Darden's basket with 6:32 remaining in the first half was Millikin's first points from a player other than Knudsen. Knudsen added nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Sarah Isaf scored nine points for Millikin, going 3-of-4 from three-point range. Bailey Coffman added eight points and five rebounds. Abby Ratch had a team high 12 rebounds.

Lauren Huber led Illinois Wesleyan with 14 points followed by Kate Palmer with 13.

Millikin shot 40 percent (26-65) from the field for the game. The Big Blue held the Titans to 34 percent (21-62) from the field and won the rebounding battle 40-31.

Illinois Wesleyan fell to 8-8, 3-4.

Millikin travels to North Central on January 14.

Men suffer close loss

BLOOMINGTON — Trey Bazzell’s two second-half 3-pointers sparked Illinois Wesleyan to a 73-68 CCIW win over Millikin in Bloomington.

Bazzell turned his first trey into a four-point play that lifted IWU into a 49-all tie when he was fouled on his way up to shoot. Bazzell’s second 3-pointer with 4:24 to play handed Wesleyan a 63-54 advantage.

“He’s coming. Trey is getting more comfortable, getting in better shape and getting in better rhythm,” said IWU coach Ron Rose. “He’s got a beautiful shot, and it was good to see it go in tonight.”

Millikin pulled within 63-60 on two straight 3-pointers from Central Catholic graduate JT Welch, but the Titans held on for their 13th consecutive win over the Big Blue to improve to 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the CCIW.

Millikin (8-8, 1-6 in the CCIW) did battle the Titans to a 32-32 rebounding draw despite having 6-foot-8, 270-pound Cole Laurence out with a hand injury.

“Cole got ligament damage in his hand against Wheaton (last Saturday),” said Big Blue coach Kramer Soderberg. “That makes a big difference. It most certainly hurt us. But our guys battled their butts off.”

Welch’s 21 points on 8 of 17 shooting was his second highest scoring performance of the season.

“It hurts. I feel like we have a really good team,” Welch said. “We have the right game plan, we’re playing hard, we’re playing together but we’re falling short. You can’t make excuses. They made a couple more plays at the end. We’re going to knock down the door eventually.”

“JT added 10 to 15 pounds this summer. That is automatically going to benefit you,” said Soderberg. “In this league, it’s physical. If you get knocked off your line easy, it’s hard to get your shots off.

"You can see that’s not happening as much. He’s always had the ability to put the ball in the hole. It’s about being able to create enough space to get the shot off.”

Drake Stevenson chipped in 15 points and Demarcus Bond 14 for Millikin, which committed 10 of its 15 turnovers in the second half.

The Big Blue travel to North Central on January 14.

