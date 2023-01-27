Millikin women going for 13th straight win

DECATUR — The Millikin women's basketball team is hurtling toward a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Big Blue are 15-3 overall, 9-0 in the CCIW with a two-game lead on second-place Carroll and four-game lead on the third-place teams with seven regular-season games to play. Even if Millikin doesn't win its conference tournament, its regular-season resume should be strong enough for an at-large bid.

Millikin hasn't made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2004 and 2005. The Big Blue made three straight tournament appearances from 2000 through 2002. The 2005 national championship season was the culmination of five out of six years appearing in the tournament.

But before Millikin starts thinking about the tournament, it has to finish the regular season strong. That starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against North Central — the Big Blue will be going for their 13th straight win.

Though this isn't the final home game, it will be the last Saturday home game, so Millikin will hold its senior day honoring Bailey Coffman, Miranda Fox, Chelsea McCullum, Sarah Ness and Abby Ratsch. Those five made up coach Olivia Lett's first recruiting class.

During their careers, the seniors have — so far — helped the Big Blue capture a CCIW regular season and tournament title and advance to the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament’s Round of 16. The group has a record of 65-23 so far in their careers.

Millikin sets just outside the top 25 in both the D3hoops.com and WBCA Division III Top 25 polls. This week Millikin received the 26th highest number of votes in each poll.

Millikin and North Central (5-13, 2-8 CCIW) met on Jan. 14 in Naperville, with the Big Blue scoring a 72-57 victory. Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists in that game.

Through Jan. 25, Knudsen is ranked third in all of NCAA Division III in field

goals made with 157 and is fourth in points scored at 392. Knudsen moved up three spots on the Millikin all-time scoring list and is currently ranked 11th all-time on the career scoring list with 1,256 career points in 61 games.

MEN

Millikin travels to North Central

The Millikin men’s basketball team plays its second straight road game, traveling to North Central looking to rebound from other close loss after falling at Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday, 73-68.

Millikin’s top scorer was JT Welch with 21 points. Drake Stevenson had

15 points and five rebounds and Demarcus Bond had 14 points and a team high six rebounds. Noah Livingston added 10 points for Millikin.

North Central had its four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday with an 76-71 home loss to #8 Wheaton. The Cardinals have won three straight against Millikin.

Photos: Millikin women's basketball 56, Carthage 41