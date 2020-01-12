Millikin women hold off Augustana for CCIW win

DECATUR — The Millikin women's basketball team made 3-of-4 from the three-throw line in the final seconds to hold off Augustana for a 75-71 CCIW win on Sunday.

The game was pushed to Sunday because of winter weather in the Quad Cities area. Augustana is in Rock Island.

Augustana led at the end of the first quarter, 20-14, but Millikin rallied in the second quarter to lead 31-28 at halftime. The Big Blue had a 48-47 advantage after three quarters. Millikin outscored the Vikings 20-9 in the first six minutes and of the fourth quarter and led 68-56 with 3:43 remaining., but Augustana stormed back and pulled to 72-71 with 17 seconds left on back-to-back 3-pointers from Macy Beinborn. The game featured 13 lead changes and eight ties.

Bailey Coffman led Millikin (10-4, 3-2 CCIW) with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jordan Hildebrand and Aubrey Staton each added 13 points. Abby Ratsch had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Beinborn led the Vikings (8-7, 3-3) with 19 points. Alexis Jones had 16 point and 11 rebounds.

MEN

Augustana 83, Millikin 58