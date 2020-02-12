Millikin women knock off Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team knocked off Illinois Wesleyan University 75-71 on Wednesday at the Griswold Center.

The victory snapped a 10-game Titan winning streak against the Big Blue.

The game featured seven lead changes and eight ties. After a shaky start, Millikin rallied late in the first quarter and built a 20-14 advantage after one quarter. The Big Blue went into the halftime locker room up 35-31. The Titans outscored Millikin 26-24 in the third quarter, making it a 59-57 Big Blue advantage heading into the final quarter.

The Titans rallied early in the fourth quarter and a Kendall Sosa basket tied the game at 61-61 with 7:08 remaining. Millikin's Natalie Snyder answered with a driving layup to put the Big Blue up 63-61. Illinois Wesleyan used an 8-0 run to pull out to a 69-63 lead with 3:36 left in the game.

Millikin then rallied starting with a 3-pointer from Miranda Fox as the shot clock expired to make it 69-66 with 2:57 remaining. After converting one-of-two from the line, Jordan Hildebrand tied the game at 69-69 with a layup with 1:34 remaining. After grabbing a big defensive rebound, Fox would hit two free throws to make it 71-69 Millikin. Sosa tied the game with a basket with 37 second remaining. Abby Ratsch gave Millikin the lead for good with a layup with 11 seconds to play.