Millikin women knock off Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team knocked off Illinois Wesleyan University 75-71 on Wednesday at the Griswold Center.
The victory snapped a 10-game Titan winning streak against the Big Blue.
The game featured seven lead changes and eight ties. After a shaky start, Millikin rallied late in the first quarter and built a 20-14 advantage after one quarter. The Big Blue went into the halftime locker room up 35-31. The Titans outscored Millikin 26-24 in the third quarter, making it a 59-57 Big Blue advantage heading into the final quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
The Titans rallied early in the fourth quarter and a Kendall Sosa basket tied the game at 61-61 with 7:08 remaining. Millikin's Natalie Snyder answered with a driving layup to put the Big Blue up 63-61. Illinois Wesleyan used an 8-0 run to pull out to a 69-63 lead with 3:36 left in the game.
Millikin then rallied starting with a 3-pointer from Miranda Fox as the shot clock expired to make it 69-66 with 2:57 remaining. After converting one-of-two from the line, Jordan Hildebrand tied the game at 69-69 with a layup with 1:34 remaining. After grabbing a big defensive rebound, Fox would hit two free throws to make it 71-69 Millikin. Sosa tied the game with a basket with 37 second remaining. Abby Ratsch gave Millikin the lead for good with a layup with 11 seconds to play.
Millikin (14-8, 7-6 CCIW) had four players score in double figures led by Ratsch with 14 points and six rebounds. Hildebrand had 13 points with four rebounds. Aubrey Staton contributed 11 points and six rebounds, and Fox finished with 10 points and a team high seven rebounds along with seven assists.
Millikin shot 53 percent (27-for-51) from the field and went 6-for-15 from 3-point range. The Titans (15-7, 9-4 CCIW) shot 42 percent (28-for-66) from the field and went 7-for-18 from beyond the arc. Millikin won the rebounding battle 38-30.
The win gave Millikin Head Coach Olivia Lett her first victory over her alma mater. As a senior, Lett led the Titans to a national championship earning national player of the year honors.