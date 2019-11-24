Millikin women remain unbeaten with win in home opener against Eureka

OF NOTE: Millikin is coming off its first win of the season thanks to two clutch free throws from Calvin Fisher, who returned after missing three games due to illness. Alma has lost to two College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin teams this season, falling to Augustana 74-67 and to Illinois Wesleyan 95-76. The Scots picked up their first win of the season at Oberlin, 89-81, in overtime on Saturday.