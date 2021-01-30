Millikin women roll over Wheaton to split series

DECATUR -- Playing for the second time in three days, the Millikin women's basketball team rolled past Wheaton College, 85-60, on Saturday. The Big Blue avenged a loss to the Thunder on Thursday.
Millikin jumped out to 20-13 advantage and led 41-21 at halftime. Millikin adjusted to the quick game turnaround better than Wheaton as the Thunder shoot 1-for-13 (7%) in the second quarter.
Wheaton had trouble with Millikin's pressure defense, committing 24 turnovers. The Big Blue turned the ball over 11 times.
Millikin shot 39.5 percent (30-of-76) from the field including going 8-for-22 from 3-point range. Wheaton made 18-of-47 shots (38 percent) from the field and went 5-for-17 (29%) from 3-point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 43-41.
The Big Blue had four players score in double figures led by freshman Elyce Knudsen with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Bailey Coffman added 16 point and five rebounds. Aubrey Staton scored 15 points and Jordan Hildebrand added 11 point and a team-high seven rounds.