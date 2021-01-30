Millikin women roll over Wheaton to split series

DECATUR -- Playing for the second time in three days, the Millikin women's basketball team rolled past Wheaton College, 85-60, on Saturday. The Big Blue avenged a loss to the Thunder on Thursday.

Millikin jumped out to 20-13 advantage and led 41-21 at halftime. Millikin adjusted to the quick game turnaround better than Wheaton as the Thunder shoot 1-for-13 (7%) in the second quarter.

Wheaton had trouble with Millikin's pressure defense, committing 24 turnovers. The Big Blue turned the ball over 11 times.

Millikin shot 39.5 percent (30-of-76) from the field including going 8-for-22 from 3-point range. Wheaton made 18-of-47 shots (38 percent) from the field and went 5-for-17 (29%) from 3-point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 43-41.