Millikin women roll to win against Elmhurst to clinch spot in CCIW Tournament

ELLMHURST — The Millikin women's basketball team locked up a spot in the CCIW Tournament with an 82-62 win at Elmhurst on Saturday.

Millikin (15-8, 8-6 CCIW) is in fourth place in the standings and the victory was another step toward locking up a first-round home game in the tournament.

Millikin got its offense clicking in high gear against Elmhurst, taking a 19-13 lead after one quarter and outscoring the Bluejays 27-17 in the second quarter to build a 46-30 halftime advantage.

Millikin shot 31-of-57 (54 percent) from the field and went 9-of-18 (50 percent) from beyond the arc.

Freshman Bailey Coffman led Millikin with a career high 23 points. Coffman was 7-of-10 from the field, including going 3-for-3 from three-point range. Coffman added 10 rebounds and five assists. Jordan Hildebrand had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Sophia Lathe led Elmhurst with 15 points, followed by Becca Gerke with 13.

Millikin will host first-place North Park at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

