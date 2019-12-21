Millikin women's basektball falls in finals of Holiday Classic

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team lost to Simpson College, 76-69, on Saturday in the finals of the Millikin Holiday Classic at the Griswold Center.

Millikin got off to a fast start with a 7-0 lead. The Big Blue lead 28-13 at the end of the first quarter and 41-32 at halftime. Millikin lead for over 30 minutes of the game with Simpson using the 3-point field goal to rally late in the game. Simpson's Hattie Rhodes tied the game at 58-58 with a 3-pointer with 8:44 remaining. The Storm took the lead for good twenty seconds later with a 3-pointer from Kia Rasmussen.

Millikin shot 37.5 from the field, but went cold in the fourth quarter shooting only 3-for-19 (15.8 percent). The Big Blue were 0-for-10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. Simpson shot 51 percent (28-for-55) from the field including 7-for-17 (41 percent) from 3-point range. Simpson is ranked second in NCAA Division III in field goal percent and showed that in the fourth going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Hildebrand lead Millikin (8-3) with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Aubrey Staton scored 15 points. Abby Ratsch had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Cassie Chubb led Simpson (7-3) with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Five players were named to the All-Tournament Team led by Chubb and Rasmussen from Simpson. Hildebrand joined Aurora's Julie Galauner and Earlham's Kayla Bowling in rounding out the team.

