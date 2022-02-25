Millikin women’s basketball advance to CCIW Tournament title game against Illinois Wesleyan

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team defeated Wheaton College 70-61 on Friday at the Griswold Center in Decatur to advance to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game.

Millikin (21-5) and Illinois Wesleyan (18-8) shared the CCIW regular season title in 2021-22 and the two teams with meet in Saturday's championship game at 5 p.m. The Titans defeated Carroll University 65-60 in Friday's first semifinal game.

After trailing 5-4 early in the game, Millikin lead the rest of the way against the Thunder. The Big Blue led 24-13 after the first quarter and 36-32 at halftime. Millikin outscored Wheaton by two in the third quarter and by three points in the final quarter.

Millikin shot 38% (23-for-60) from the field making 6-of-14 (43%) from 3-point range. Millikin took advantage of its opportunities at the free throw line going 18-for-20. Wheaton shot 39% (21-for-54) from the field making only 3-of-11 from 3-point range. The Thunder were 16-for-18 from the line. Millikin edged Wheaton 35-34 in rebounding.

Millikin had four players score in double figures led by Elyce Knudsen with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Bailey Coffman added 14 points. Jordan Hildebrand had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Aubrey Staton had 11 points and five rebounds. Chelsea McCullum had a strong game off the Millikin bench with eight points, five rebounds and four steals.

Wheaton's top scorer was Caroline Sikkink with 20 points followed by Annika Richardson with 14. Wheaton ends the season at 16-11.

