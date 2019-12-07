Millikin women's basketball beats No. 21 Wheaton in overtime thriller

Millikin trailed 34-26 at halftime, surviving a second quarter that saw the Big Blue go 2-for-15 from the field. The Big Blue rallied in the third quarter and took the lead at 40-38 on a Hildebrand basket with 3:17 left in the quarter. Millikin led 42-38 at the end of three quarters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think we have been resilient all year and honestly we were doing a decent job defensively on (Wheaton). They only had 34 points at the half so that's not a bad defensive half, we were just having some trouble getting some things to fall," Lett said. "Our zone defense threw them off in the third and they only had four points in the quarter and that gave us the chance to get back in the game."

In the fourth quarter, Millikin extended its lead to six points before Wheaton staged its own rally. A three-pointer from Bonnie Zellar put the Thunder back on top 45-44 with just over four minutes left in regulation. Wheaton led 50-46 with 2:59 to go. Aubrey Staton made it 52-51 Millikin with 29 seconds remaining. Two Bailey Coffman free throws gave Millikin a 54-51 advantage. Wheaton then hit three free throws in the final seven seconds of regulation to tie it 54-54. In overtime, Millikin outscored the Thunder 12-9 with Ratsch's basket sealing the victory with two seconds remaining.