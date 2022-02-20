Millikin women’s basketball become CCIW co-champions; men lose to Wheaton

WHEATON -- The Millikin women's basketball team defeated Wheaton College 83-63 on February 19 in Wheaton. Millikin finishes with a 14-2 record in conference play and is College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) regular season co-champions. As the tournament's No. 1 seed, the Big Blue will serve as the host for the CCIW Tournament final rounds on Feb. 25-26.

Millikin (20-5, 14-2) had a shaky first quarter trailing at the end of the period 19-17. The Big Blue then took control of the game in the second quarter outscoring Wheaton 32-13 to build a 49-32 advantage at halftime. Millikin led 71-49 at the end of the third quarter and pushed out to its biggest lead of the game of 26 points (75-49) early in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Elyce Knudsen was the offensive story of the game for Millikin scoring a career-high 41 points. Knudsen was 17-for-19 from the field including going 5-for-5 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Knudsen made her final 11 shots tying the Millikin record for consecutive shots with Susan Wills set in 1995 also against Wheaton.

Millikin shot 54% (34-for-63) from the field and made 6-for-19 from 3-point range. The Big Blue were 9-for-11 from the free throw line. Wheaton shot 50% (23-for-46) from the field making 6-17 from beyond the arc. Millikin dominated the glass out rebounding Wheaton 36-19.

Jordan Hildebrand scored 17 points with four rebounds and four assists for Millikin. Aubrey Staton added eight points. Sophomore Sophie Darden had a team high seven rebounds along with five points.

Hannah Swider led Wheaton with 23 points followed by Caroline Sikkink with 14.

Millikin will host the CCIW Tournament Semifinals games on Friday, Feb. 25. Illinois Wesleyan, who shares the regular season title with Millikin, is the number two seed and will play at 5 p.m. against the highest seeded team remaining from Tuesday's opening round games. Millikin will play at 7 p.m. against the lowest remaining seeded team. The Championship game is set for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Griswold Center.

Wheaton 88, Millikin 63

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team lost its final regular season game of the year at Wheaton College 88-63 on Saturday in Wheaton. The Thunder gained revenge on the Big Blue after Millikin knocked off Wheaton 76-51 at the Griswold Center in January.

Millikin ends the regular season 14-11 overall and 9-7 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). The Big Blue finished fifth in the CCIW and will play at fourth-place North Central College on Tuesday in the CCIW Tournament. Wheaton is 20-5, 12-4 and will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Tonight, was all Wheaton controlled the game from the start and had a 51-30 lead at halftime. Wheaton shot 53% (31-for-58) from the field and went 11-for-26 (42%) from 3-point range. Millikin was 21-for-47 (45%) from the field and made only 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Drake Stevenson and Scott Gowan each scored 13 points to lead the Big Blue. Calvin Fisher had eight points and a team high nine rebounds.

Wheaton was led Tyson Cruickshank with 28 points followed by Nyameye Adom with 23. Cade Alioth had 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

