Millikin women’s basketball fall to Carroll University

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team could never fully recover from a poor start falling to Carroll University on Saturday, losing 62-59 at the Griswold Center.
The Big Blue suffered through a cold shooting performance shooting only 36 percent (20-for-55) from the field including going 5-for-20 (25 percent) from 3-point range. Millikin was 14-for-22 from the free throw line. The Big Blue opened the game going 1-for-11 from the field in the first quarter and falling behind 24-6.
Millikin outscored the Pioneers in each of the next three quarters, but could never recover from the first quarter deficit. Millikin pulled to within three points at 56-53 with 4:40 remaining. Theresa Wichser hit a 3-pointer for Carroll to push the lead back to six points.
Millikin would again fight back to 59-56 with 2:49 remaining on 3-pointer by freshman Miranda Fox. Wichser would hit her third 3-pointer for the fourth quarter to put the Pioneers back up 62-56. Millikin's Aubrey Staton hit a 3 to make it 62-59 with 30 seconds remaining. The Big Blue forced the Pioneers into a turnover late in the game, but Millikin's game tying shot attempt was off the mark.
Carroll (3-6, 1-2 CCIW) shot 37 percent (22-for-60) from the field making 11-of-29 from three-point range.
Millikin's (7-2, 1-1 CCIW) top scorer was Jordan Hildebrand with 14 points and five rebounds. Abby Ratsch had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey Coffman had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Big Blue men drop game to Carroll
Despite a strong shooting performance, the Millikin men's basketball team lost to Carroll University 70-63 on Saturday at the Griswold Center.
Millikin shot 70 percent (28-for-40) from the field including going 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Millikin was hurt by 25 turnovers, which proved to be the difference in the game as Carroll scored 29 points off the Big Blue miscues. Carroll (8-2, 2-1 CCIW) shot 46 percent from the field (26-for-56), but had 16 more shot attempts than Millikin (2-9, 0-3 CCIW) had.
Calvin Fisher led Millikin with 17 points, seven assist and six rebounds. Zach Fisher had 14 points.
Carroll's top scorer was Nick Penny with 18 points followed by Charlie Soule and Ryan Clarey each with 12.