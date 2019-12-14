Millikin women’s basketball fall to Carroll University

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team could never fully recover from a poor start falling to Carroll University on Saturday, losing 62-59 at the Griswold Center.

The Big Blue suffered through a cold shooting performance shooting only 36 percent (20-for-55) from the field including going 5-for-20 (25 percent) from 3-point range. Millikin was 14-for-22 from the free throw line. The Big Blue opened the game going 1-for-11 from the field in the first quarter and falling behind 24-6.

Millikin outscored the Pioneers in each of the next three quarters, but could never recover from the first quarter deficit. Millikin pulled to within three points at 56-53 with 4:40 remaining. Theresa Wichser hit a 3-pointer for Carroll to push the lead back to six points.

Millikin would again fight back to 59-56 with 2:49 remaining on 3-pointer by freshman Miranda Fox. Wichser would hit her third 3-pointer for the fourth quarter to put the Pioneers back up 62-56. Millikin's Aubrey Staton hit a 3 to make it 62-59 with 30 seconds remaining. The Big Blue forced the Pioneers into a turnover late in the game, but Millikin's game tying shot attempt was off the mark.

Carroll (3-6, 1-2 CCIW) shot 37 percent (22-for-60) from the field making 11-of-29 from three-point range.