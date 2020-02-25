Millikin women’s basketball falls to Augustana, out of CCIW Tournament
Millikin women’s basketball falls to Augustana, out of CCIW Tournament

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team lost in the opening round of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament, 76-69, to Augustana College on Tuesday at the Griswold Center. 

After a slow start, the Big Blue controlled most of the first half, leading 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 37-29 at halftime.

The second half was all Augustana as the Vikings out scored Millikin 24-16 in the third quarter and 23-16 in the fourth quarter.

Millikin led 49-40 with 4:12 left in the third before the Vikings went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 49-49 with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter. It remained tied, 53-53, with three quarters completed.  

Millikin shot 37 percent (26-for-71) from the field for the game and made 8-for-25 (32 percent) from 3-point range. Augustana shot 41 percent (24-for-59) from the field and went 5-for-19 (26 percent) from behind the 3-point line. The Vikings had a major advantage at the free throw line where they shot 23-for-26 (88.5 percent) while Millikin shot 9-for-11 (82 percent). The Vikings made 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the third quarter and 14-for-17 in the fourth. Augustana won the rebounding battle 47-37.

Freshman Bailey Coffman led Millikin with a career-high 25 points along with six rebound and three assists. Jordan Hildebrand had nine points and six rebounds.

Millikin finishes the season at 16-10 with a fourth-place finish in the conference with a 9-7 record. Augustana (14-12) advances to the CCIW Tournament semifinals on Friday against Illinois Wesleyan.

