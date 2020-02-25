Millikin women’s basketball falls to Augustana, out of CCIW Tournament

Millikin's Natalie Synder (12) goes to the basket against Augustana in the second quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) goes to the basket against Augustana in the second quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Miranda Fox (3) tries to steal the ball from Augustana's Jeni Crain (10) in the first quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Miranda Fox (3) tries to steal the ball from Augustana's Jeni Crain (10) in the first quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) shoots past Augustana's Daina Riser (20) in the second quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) shoots a 3 against Augustana in the second quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) guards Augustana's Lauren Hill (14) in the first quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) shoots over Augustana Justice Edell (22) in the first quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Natalie Synder (12) shoots a three against Augustana in the second quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's head coach Olivia Lett celebrates with the bench against Augustana in the second quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Kelle Knopp (33) shoots a 3 against Augustana in the second quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand (23) shoots a 3 against Augustana in the second quarter on Tuesday during the 2020 CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament.
DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team lost in the opening round of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament, 76-69, to Augustana College on Tuesday at the Griswold Center.
After a slow start, the Big Blue controlled most of the first half, leading 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 37-29 at halftime.
The second half was all Augustana as the Vikings out scored Millikin 24-16 in the third quarter and 23-16 in the fourth quarter.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
Millikin led 49-40 with 4:12 left in the third before the Vikings went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 49-49 with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter. It remained tied, 53-53, with three quarters completed.
Millikin shot 37 percent (26-for-71) from the field for the game and made 8-for-25 (32 percent) from 3-point range. Augustana shot 41 percent (24-for-59) from the field and went 5-for-19 (26 percent) from behind the 3-point line. The Vikings had a major advantage at the free throw line where they shot 23-for-26 (88.5 percent) while Millikin shot 9-for-11 (82 percent). The Vikings made 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the third quarter and 14-for-17 in the fourth. Augustana won the rebounding battle 47-37.
Freshman Bailey Coffman led Millikin with a career-high 25 points along with six rebound and three assists. Jordan Hildebrand had nine points and six rebounds.