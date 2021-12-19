Millikin women’s basketball heads into holiday break with win

DECATUR – The Millikin women's basketball team headed into the holiday break with a 72-65 win over Washington University-St. Louis on Sunday at the Griswold Center.

The Big Blue used a strong shooting first half and a swarming defense to pull out the victory. Millikin led 44-38 at halftime after shooting 61% (17-for-28) from the field and going 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Neither team could get much offense going in the third quarter, as Millikin outscored the Bears 13-9. WashU outscored Millikin by three in the final quarter but the Big Blue held on the for victory. Millikin shot 25-for-56 (45%) from the field for the game and made 6-of-18 (33%) from 3-point range. Washington University-St. Louis was held to 33% (21-for-63) from the field and made 9-for-28 (32% from 3-point range.

Recommended for you…

Millikin forced the Bears into 25 turnovers. The Big Blue had 13 blocks and 12 steals in the game. The Bears kept themselves in the game on the glass, out rebounding Millikin 43-30.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Bailey Coffman had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Aubrey Staton had 12 points, three assists and three blocks. Jordan Hildebrand had 11 points along with five rebounds.

Noami Jackson and Sammi Matoush led the Bears with 13 points each.

Millikin is now 9-3, 4-0 CCIW on the season while Washington University-St. Louis falls to 4-5.

The Big Blue's next game is Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Eureka College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.