Millikin women’s basketball lose at No.19 DePauw University

Head coach Olivia Lett talks about Millikin University women
Clay Jackson
GREENCASTLE, IND. -- The
No. 22-ranked Millikin University women's basketball team lost at No. 19 DePauw University 71-55 on Tuesday in Greencastle, Indiana.
After playing three straight home games to open the season, the Big Blue hit the road for the first time facing a nationally ranked team.
Millikin got off to a cold start shooting 21% in the first quarter and fell behind 14-9.
Millikin played better in the second quarter and went into half-time down 30-26.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
DePauw's Mya Shannon hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, putting the Tigers up 33-26. Millikin got back-to-back baskets from Elyce Knudsen to pull within three, 46 seconds into the third quarter.
DePauw pushed its lead back to six before Millikin's Aubrey Staton hit a 3 to make it a 36-33 with 8:39 left in the quarter.
DePauw took control of the quarter pulling out to a 12-point lead before Millikin fought back to make it 53-47 Tigers at the end of the third quarter. DePauw out scored Millikin by 10 in the final quarter to seal the victory.
Millikin shot 35% (19-for-54) from the field and hit on 12-for-26 (46%) from 3-point range. The Big Blue were 5-of-9 from the free throw line.
DePauw shot 45.5% (25-55) from the field and went 7-of-18 from 3-point range. DePauw was 14-of-19 from the free throw line. The Tigers controlled the boards out rebounding Millikin 43-29.
Knudsen led the Big Blue (3-1) with 17 points. Abby Ratsch had 12 points shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range and had a team high six rebounds.
Shannon led the Tigers (3-0)with a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds.
The Big Blue travel to the University of Chicago on Friday, Nov. 19.
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
