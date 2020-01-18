Millikin women's basketball picks up road win at Carthage

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Millikin women's basketball team picked up an important College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) road win, 66-59 at Carthage on Saturday.

Down 40-33 at halftime, the Big Blue used a second-half rally to pull out the victory. Millikin held the Lady Reds without a field goal for almost a nine minute stretch in the third and fourth quarters to spur the comeback. The Big Blue outscored Carthage 16-9 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied 49-49 after three quarters, Millikin used a 5-0 run to open up a lead. Abby Ratsch's third three-pointer of the game and a Jordan Hildebrand basketball made it 54-49 with six minutes left to play.

Hildebrand led Millikin (11-5, 4-3 CCIW) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Ratsch had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Autum Kalis led Carthage (8-8, 3-4) with 17 points, with Kaley Coshun adding 14.

