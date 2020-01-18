Millikin women's basketball picks up road win at Carthage

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Millikin women's basketball team picked up an important College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) road win, 66-59 at Carthage on Saturday.
Down 40-33 at halftime, the Big Blue used a second-half rally to pull out the victory. Millikin held the Lady Reds without a field goal for almost a nine minute stretch in the third and fourth quarters to spur the comeback. The Big Blue outscored Carthage 16-9 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth quarter.
With the game tied 49-49 after three quarters, Millikin used a 5-0 run to open up a lead. Abby Ratsch's third three-pointer of the game and a Jordan Hildebrand basketball made it 54-49 with six minutes left to play.
Hildebrand led Millikin (11-5, 4-3 CCIW) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Ratsch had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Autum Kalis led Carthage (8-8, 3-4) with 17 points, with Kaley Coshun adding 14.
PHOTOS: Millikin women's basketball
010520-blm-spt-5iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan's Katelyn Heller and Millikin's Jazmin Brown chase after a loose ball during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center. The Titans beat the Big Blue, 86-81.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-10iwuwomen
Millikin's Aubrey Staton, an El Paso-Gridley High School graduate, looks for a 3-point shot during the Big Blue's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center. Staton scored 24 points on 8 of 15 shooting from beyond the arc, but the Titans slipped past Millikin, 86-81.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-11iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith directs her team during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin on Saturday at Shirk Center. Smith's Titans played host to North Park on Wednesday night.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-2iwuwomen
Millikin's Bailey Coffman, a Central Catholic High School graduate, moves on the basket past a pair of Illinois Wesleyan defenders during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory against the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-12iwuwomen
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand drives for a layup past Illinois Wesleyan defender Brooke Lansford during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory against the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-1iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan's Anna Lowis and Millikin's Miranda Fox go to the floor for a loose ball during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center. Lowis notched a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds in the Titans' 86-81 win over the Big Blue.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-6iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan's Anna Lowis guards Millikin's Abby Ratsch during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-7iwuwomen
Millikin's Aubrey Staton, an El Paso-Gridley High School graduate, runs into tough defense from Illinois Wesleyan's Riley Brovelli during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory against the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-13iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan's Katelyn Heller breaks free for a layup during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-9iwuwomen
Millikin head women's basketball coach Olivia Lett, a former Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball standout, directs her team during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-3iwuwomen
Millikin's Natalie Snyder shoots for three of her 14 points against Illinois Wesleyan defender Riley Brovelli during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center. Illinois Wesleyan defeated Millikin, 86-81.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-14iwuwomen
Millikin's Miranda Fox drives for a layup during Illinois Wesleyan's 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory against the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-4iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan's Catie Eck snags a rebound over Millikin's Briana Anthony during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win against the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-15iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan assistant women's basketball coach Katrina Beck makes a point to Catie Eck in a timeout of their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against Millikin on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center. The Titans won, 86-81.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-17iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan's Kendall Sosa, left, and Brooke Lansford double team Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand during their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center. The Titans beat the Big Blue, 86-81.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-16iwuwomen
Millikin's Briana Anthony takes the ball to the basket for two of her 10 points during Illinois Wesleyan's 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over the Big Blue on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
010520-blm-spt-8iwuwomen
Illinois Wesleyan's women's basketball team huddles at center court after a 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
