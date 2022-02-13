Millikin women’s basketball rolls past North Park University

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team defeated North Park University 83-57 on Saturday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

The win improved Millikin's record to 18-5 overall and 12-2 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). The Big Blue remain in the first place tie for the CCIW lead with Illinois Wesleyan University.

The first quarter was highly competitive with the scored at 22-22 at the end of the quarter. Millikin led at halftime 38-32. The Big Blue broke open the game in the third quarter outscoring the Vikings 22-13 to open a 60-45 advantage. Millikin kept things rolling in the fourth quarter outscoring North Park 23-12. Millikin's largest lead of the game at 30 points came with 3:44 remaining.

Millikin shot 49%(33-for-67) from the field for the game. Millikin shot 56% (10-for-18) in the first quarter and 9-for-17 (53%) in the fourth quarter. Millikin was 4-for-15 (27%) from 3-point range and made 13-of-14 from the free throw line. North Park shot 36% (22-for-61) from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Millikin celebrated Senior Day recognizing four players for their contributions to the Big Blue program. Fifth-year senior Jordan Hildebrand lead Millikin in scoring with 19 points and six rebounds. Senior Aubrey Staton had 10 points, five rebounds and five steals. Senior Jazmin Brown scored eight points with three rebounds and two assists. Junior Natalie Snyder, who will be graduating early, was also honored. She finished the game with two points and three rebounds. Junior Bailey Coffman scored 14 points and Elyce Knudsen added 12.

North Park's top scorer was Jayla Johnson with 19 points. North Park is now 14-8, 7-7 CCIW.

Millikin will host Elmhurst College on Wednesday 16 at 7 p.m.

