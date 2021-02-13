Millikin women’s basketball stumbles on the road at North Central

The Millikin women's basketball team lost at North Central College, 68-55, on Saturday in Naperville.

Millikin led 16-14 at the end of the first period, but the Cardinals scored the Big Blue in each of the final three quarters.

For the third straight game, the Big Blue struggled shooting the basketball hitting on 33% of their shots (22-for-67) from the field and going 4-of-21 (19%) from 3-point range. The Cardinals shot 37% (19-for-51) from the field and made 7-of-14 from 3-point range.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin (5-3) with 15 points followed by Jamzin Brown with 11.

Haydn Braun led the Cardinals (1-6) with 20 points followed by Rebekah Foley with 19 points.

