Millikin women’s basketball suffers tough road loss to University of Chicago

Head coach Olivia Lett talks about Millikin University women
Clay Jackson
CHICAGO --
The Millikin women's basketball team suffered a tough road loss, 71-68, at the University of Chicago on Friday in the first game of the Midway Classic.
For the second straight game,
Millikin had a poor start to the game and trailed 17-12 after one quarter. The Big Blue bounced back with a strong second quarter, out scoring the Maroons 20-10, to hold a 32-27 advantage at halftime.
The Big Blue trailed 51-50 at the end of the third quarter. The Big Blue took a 55-53 lead with 8:41 remaining on a 3-pointer by Bailey Coffman. Aubrey Staton followed with a layup and free throw to push the Millikin lead to five with 8:13 left to play. The game would be a back-and-forth contest over the next six minutes with Jordan Hildebrand pushing the Millikin lead back to 65-61 with 2:26 left to play.
Millikin women's basketball team suffered a road loss, 71-68, at the University of Chicago on Friday.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The University of Chicago battled back and used four free throws by Mallory Brodnik to take a 67-66 lead with 1:03 left to play. Two free throws by Ellie Gross put Chicago up 69-66 with seventeen seconds remaining. Coffman answered for Millikin with two free throws to make it 69-68 with 11 seconds left. After Chicago went 1-for-2 from the free throw line in the final seconds, Millikin had a chance for the win,
but Elyce Knudsen was called for an offensive foul as she went for the game winning basket.
The Big Blue were hurt by turnovers, committing 19 leading to 23 Chicago points. Millikin shot 39% (24-for-62) from the field making only 4-for-11 (36%) from 3-point range. The Big Blue were 16-for-19 from the free throw line, but all three misses came in the fourth quarter. The Maroons hit on 25-for-66 (38%) from the field making 5-for-16 from 3-point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 44-39.
Coffman led Millikin with 24 points on 7-for-9 shooting including hitting all four of her 3-point attempts. She was 6-for-6 from the line. Knudsen had 13 points and nine rebounds and Hildebrand had 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Maroons had four players score in double figures, led by Peyton Van Soest with 14 and Klaire Steffens with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Chicago is now 3-0 while Millikin falls to 3-2. The Big Blue will face Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday at 4 p.m.
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 2 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 3 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 4 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 5 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 6 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 7 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 8 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 9 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 10 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 11 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 12 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 13 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 14 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 15 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 16 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 17 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 18 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 19 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 20 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 21 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 22 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 23 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 25 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 26 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 27 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 28 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 29 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 30 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 31 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 32 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 33 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 34 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 35 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 36 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 37 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 38 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 39 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 40 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 41 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 42 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 43 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 44 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 45 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 46 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 47 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 48 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 49 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 50 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 51 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 52 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 53 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 54 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 55 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 56 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 57 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 58 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 59 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 60 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 61 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 62 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 63 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!