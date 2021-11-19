Millikin women’s basketball suffers tough road loss to University of Chicago

CHICAGO -- The Millikin women's basketball team suffered a tough road loss, 71-68, at the University of Chicago on Friday in the first game of the Midway Classic.

For the second straight game, Millikin had a poor start to the game and trailed 17-12 after one quarter. The Big Blue bounced back with a strong second quarter, out scoring the Maroons 20-10, to hold a 32-27 advantage at halftime.

The Big Blue trailed 51-50 at the end of the third quarter. The Big Blue took a 55-53 lead with 8:41 remaining on a 3-pointer by Bailey Coffman. Aubrey Staton followed with a layup and free throw to push the Millikin lead to five with 8:13 left to play. The game would be a back-and-forth contest over the next six minutes with Jordan Hildebrand pushing the Millikin lead back to 65-61 with 2:26 left to play.

The University of Chicago battled back and used four free throws by Mallory Brodnik to take a 67-66 lead with 1:03 left to play. Two free throws by Ellie Gross put Chicago up 69-66 with seventeen seconds remaining. Coffman answered for Millikin with two free throws to make it 69-68 with 11 seconds left. After Chicago went 1-for-2 from the free throw line in the final seconds, Millikin had a chance for the win, but Elyce Knudsen was called for an offensive foul as she went for the game winning basket.

The Big Blue were hurt by turnovers, committing 19 leading to 23 Chicago points. Millikin shot 39% (24-for-62) from the field making only 4-for-11 (36%) from 3-point range. The Big Blue were 16-for-19 from the free throw line, but all three misses came in the fourth quarter. The Maroons hit on 25-for-66 (38%) from the field making 5-for-16 from 3-point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 44-39.

Coffman led Millikin with 24 points on 7-for-9 shooting including hitting all four of her 3-point attempts. She was 6-for-6 from the line. Knudsen had 13 points and nine rebounds and Hildebrand had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Maroons had four players score in double figures, led by Peyton Van Soest with 14 and Klaire Steffens with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Chicago is now 3-0 while Millikin falls to 3-2. The Big Blue will face Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday at 4 p.m.

