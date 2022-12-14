Millikin women’s basketball to hold toy drive for HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital

DECATUR — The Millikin women’s basketball team will hold its third annual toy drive at its game against Carroll University on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Griswold Center.

All donations will be going to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.

The hospital has asked that toys be new, not wrapped and preferably a hard surface that is easily wipe-able for infection control purposes. Asking for ages infant-teen.

After the success of first two years, the Millikin women’s basketball program has now made this a holiday tradition. Fans are asked to bring a toy to Saturday’s game and for each toy that is brought, an entry will be included for a raffle for new Chromebook.

The Big Blue program has a Target and Amazon Wish List for ideas or if you can't make it to the game you can still donate through one of the wish lists, which are included below with the online version of this story or can be found at athletics.millikin.edu.

Photos: Millikin women's basketball 56, Carthage 41