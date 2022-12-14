Millikin women’s basketball to hold toy drive for HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital

DECATUR —
The Millikin women’s basketball team will hold its third annual toy drive at its game against Carroll University on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Griswold Center.
All donations will be going to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.
The Millikin women's basketball team will be hosting a toy drive this season.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
The hospital has asked that toys be new, not wrapped and preferably a hard surface that is easily wipe-able for infection control purposes. Asking for ages infant-teen.
After the success of first two years, the Millikin women’s basketball program has now made this a holiday tradition. Fans are asked to bring a toy to Saturday’s game and for each toy that is brought, an entry will be included for a raffle for new Chromebook.
The Big Blue program has a Target and Amazon Wish List for ideas or if you can't make it to the game you can still donate through one of the wish lists, which are included below with the online version of this story or can be found at
athletics.millikin.edu.
Photos: Millikin women's basketball 56, Carthage 41
Former Millikin women's basketball coach Lori Kerans speaks at a dedication ceremony for Lori Kerans Court during halftime of the game against Carthage College at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s Sophie Darden takes the ball during the basketball game against Carthage at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s Miranda Fox fights for possession with Carthage’s Ayanna Ester and Marianna Morrissey during the basketball game at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s Sarah Ness passes the ball during the basketball game against Carthage at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s Chelsea McCullum looks to pass the ball during the basketball game against Carthage at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s Sophie Darden moves toward the net during the basketball game against Carthage at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
JOEY RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin’s Emily White dribbles the ball past Carthage’s Emma Thistle during the basketball game at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin coach Lori Kerans celebrates with friends and family as the school dedicated the basketball court in her name.
JOEY RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin officially named the court after former head coach Lori Kerans, third from left, on Saturday.
JOEY RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Lindsay Douglass stands to be recognized as a former Millikin athlete with her daughter, Harper Douglass, 9, at the dedication ceremony for Lori Kerans Court during halftime of the game against Carthage College at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday. “Very well deserved. She put so many hours into this court,” said Douglass, Class of 2008, of Kerans. “Made so much difference in so many lives.”
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Millikin’s women’s basketball plays against Carthage College on the newly-dedicated Lori Kerans Court at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!