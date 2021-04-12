Millikin women’s volleyball places 2nd at American Volleyball Coaches Association DIII National Invitational Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Millikin women's volleyball team earned a place in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III National Invitational Tournament championship bracket after going undefeated on day one of the tournament and advanced to the championship game with a 3-2 victory over Transylvania University in the semifinal in Indianapolis this past weekend.

Millikin beat the Pioneers 25-17, 25-16, 15-25, 21-25, 15-11. Tori Stuart led the way at the net with 16 kills and Jessi Kreder added 11, along with four blocks. Sarah Bingenheimer (Chatham Glenwood) tallied 46 sets across the five sets, alongside three service aces and Alyssa Vignos had 15 digs.

In an all-CCIW championship matchup, the Big Blue faced Carthage College and the Firebirds won 3-1 (25-20, 25-23, 25-14, 27-25). Seniors Bingenheimer and Vignos were named to the All-Tournament Team.