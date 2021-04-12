Millikin women’s volleyball places 2nd at American Volleyball Coaches Association DIII National Invitational Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Millikin women's volleyball team earned a place in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III National Invitational Tournament championship bracket after going undefeated on day one of the tournament and advanced to the championship game with a 3-2 victory over Transylvania University in the semifinal in Indianapolis this past weekend.
Millikin beat the Pioneers 25-17, 25-16, 15-25, 21-25, 15-11. Tori Stuart led the way at the net with 16 kills and Jessi Kreder added 11, along with four blocks. Sarah Bingenheimer (Chatham Glenwood) tallied 46 sets across the five sets, alongside three service aces and Alyssa Vignos had 15 digs.
In an all-CCIW championship matchup, the Big Blue faced Carthage College and the Firebirds won 3-1 (25-20, 25-23, 25-14, 27-25). Seniors Bingenheimer and Vignos were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Millikin won three times on Friday in best of three matches. In their first matchup against the Mississippi College for Women, the Big Blue swept the Owls 25-14, 25-10. Stuart led Millikin with eight kills, and Kamryn Flesner added seven. Bingenheimer tallied 18 assists.
In the second match, the Big Blue matched up against the University of Dubuque. Millikin earned their second victory 25-15, 25-21. Stuart once again led the way with 10 kills, and Flesner added nine. Lauren Brummel tallied seven kills in the two set win. Bingenheimer chipped in 30 assists and 11 digs, and Vignos added 16 digs.
In their final pool play matchup, the Gorloks of Webster University took the first set from the Big Blue. Millikin rallied back, taking the final two sets to secure their place in the championship bracket. Flesner led the attack at the net with 16 kills, and Stuart added nine. Stuart and Kreder tallied three blocks apiece. Bingenheimer added 37 assists to her season totals, and Vignos notched 15 digs.