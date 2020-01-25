Millikin women win by one over North Central

NAPERVILLE -- The Millikin women's basketball team picked up a key CCIW road victory on Saturday winning a thriller, 74-73, at North Central College.
North Central started off the game strong and held a 21-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Cardinals led 44-40 at halftime and pushed its lead out to 10 points with 7:26 left to play in the third quarter. Millikin then began to battle back going on a 12-2 run and tying the game at 52-52 on a layup by Aubrey Staton. Natalie Snyder's three pointer put Millikin up 55-52 before Haydn Braun's hit a three to tie the game at 55-55 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter. Jordan Hildebrand hit a free throw to make it 56-55 at the end of three quarters. The Cardinals went up 73-72 with 22 seconds to play on a layup from Allison Pearson. Abby Ratsch scored the game winning basket with seven seconds left to play and the Cardinals missed their final shot with one second to play.
Hildebrand led Millikin with 21 points and six rebounds. Ratsch finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Staton and Briana Anthony each had nine for Millikin.
Millikin (12-6, 5-4 CCIW) shot 45 percent (24-for-53) from the field including going 7-for-10 in the fourth quarter.
Men's volleyball plays program opener
CINCINNATI -- The Millikin men's volleyball team played their first match in school history Friday night in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Big Blue fell to Thomas More University, forcing the game into five sets after being down 2-0 after the first two sets.
Freshman Shayden Attao led the match with 16 kills on the night, followed by Thomas More's Jakob Jones who had 12 of his own. Big Blue freshman Robbie Maida had 28 assists and led the match with nine digs on the night. Peter Sailsman recorded the second-most digs with eight.
The Big Blue were back in action on Saturday, when they faced Mount St. Joseph University and lost 0-3. The Big Blue open their home schedule at the Griswold Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4 against Rockford University at 7 p.m.