Millikin women win by one over North Central

North Central started off the game strong and held a 21-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Cardinals led 44-40 at halftime and pushed its lead out to 10 points with 7:26 left to play in the third quarter. Millikin then began to battle back going on a 12-2 run and tying the game at 52-52 on a layup by Aubrey Staton. Natalie Snyder's three pointer put Millikin up 55-52 before Haydn Braun's hit a three to tie the game at 55-55 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter. Jordan Hildebrand hit a free throw to make it 56-55 at the end of three quarters. The Cardinals went up 73-72 with 22 seconds to play on a layup from Allison Pearson. Abby Ratsch scored the game winning basket with seven seconds left to play and the Cardinals missed their final shot with one second to play.