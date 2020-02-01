Millikin women win in overtime against Augustana

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team picked up a CCIW road win at Augustana College, 66-60, in overtime on Saturday in Rock Island.

The game was a back and forth the entire way featuring tough pressure defense from both teams. The game had 19 lead changes with nine ties.

Augustana led 32-31 at halftime but the Big Blue went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter and ended the period up 43-39. The Vikings outscored Millikin 19-15 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at the end of regulation.

Alexis Jones gave the Vikings an early 60-58 lead in overtime. Millikin then went on an 8-0 run to secure the victory. Abby Ratsch put Millikin in front 61-60 with 3:31 left in overtime with a 3-point. A Jordan Hildebrand basket put Millikin up 63-60. Freshman Bailey Coffman sealed the win with two free throws with 18 seconds remaining in overtime.

Ratsch led Millikin with 16 points including going 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Ratsch had seven rebounds and six assists. Hildebrand finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Aubrey Staton scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.

Millikin (13-7, 6-5 CCIW) shot 33 percent (22-for-66) from the field and made 10-of-33 (30 percent) from 3-point range. Augustana (10-10, 5-6 CCIW) shot 30 percent (23-76) from the field and made only 7-of-29 from beyond the arc.

