Millikin women's and men's basketball split games with Elmhurst University

The Millikin women's basketball team cruised to an 85-50 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) road win at Elmhurst University on Wednesday.

The Big Blue lead 22-14 at the end of the first quarter and blew open the game in the second quarter outscoring the Bluejays 23-5 to make it 45-19 at the half.

Millikin shot 57% (32-for-56) from the field and made 56% (10-for-18) from 3-point range. Elmhurst was held to 39% (18-for-46) from the field and went 3-for-16 from long range. Millikin forced Elmhurst into 31 turnovers, scoring 37 points on the Bluejays' miscues.

The Big Blue had four players in double figures, led by Bailey Coffman with 19 points. Elyce Knudsen added 18, followed by Jordan Hildebrand with 14. Freshman Emily White scored a career-high 12 points.

Elmhurst's top scorer was Katie Matrise with 12 points.

Millikin is now 6-3, 2-0 CCIW while Elmhurst falls to 1-8, 0-2 CCIW. The Big Blue travel to Carroll University on Saturday, Dec. 11 for a 2 p.m. contest.

Elmhurst 79, Millikin men 61

The Millikin men's basketball team lost to No. 7 ranked Elmhurst University 79-61 on Wednesday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

Elmhurst led 42-30 at halftime and outscored Millikin 37-31 in the second half. The Bluejays had too much offensive firepower for the Big Blue to handle, hitting 49% (31-for-63) from the field and going 5-for-20 from 3-point range. Millikin shot 39% (22-for-56) from the field and made 7-of-21 from 3-point range. Elmhurst won the rebounding battle 39-30.

Millikin got a boost off the bench from Scott Gowan with a team-high 21 points. Gowan was 8-for-11 from the field including going 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Gowan is regaining his shooting stroke after missing four games earlier this season due to injury. Jake Hampton had 12 points for the Big Blue. Demarcus Bond had eight points and two assists for Millikin.

The Bluejays got 24 points, six rebounds and five assist from Jake Rhode. Dominic Genco added 18 points followed by Ocean Johnson with 13.

Millikin falls to 5-4, 1-1 CCIW while Elmhurst improves to 8-1, 2-0 CCIW.

