Millikin women's and men's basketball start CCIW schedules with Augustana

DECATUR -- Last Sunday, the Millikin women’s basketball team got back on the winning track and will look to continue that momentum as they head into the start of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) action on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host Augustana College. The Big Blue used a strong fourth quarter to win at Illinois College 74-65 on Sunday.

Millikin lead 13-7 after one quarter of play, but Illinois College rallied to take a 28-26 lead at halftime. The Big Blue had a strong start to the second half and pulled out to a 36-28 advantage on a 3-pointer by Aubrey Staton with 7:21 left in the third quarter. The Big Blue maintained an eight-point lead over the next minute and led 40-32 with six minutes left in the quarter.

Illinois College then went on a 14-2 run to take the lead at 46-42 with 2:22 left in the third and led 59-57 heading into the fourth quarter. Millikin outscored the Lady Blues 25-14 in the final quarter to seal the victory.

Recommended for you…

Millikin shot 40% 26-for-55) from the field in a game with seven lead changes and eight ties. The Big Blue were 8-for-23 from 3-point range and 14-of-19 from the free throw line.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 22 points, five assists and four rebounds. Jordan Hildebrand scored 15 points and had eight rebounds. Staton finished with 12 points. The Big Blue got some key contributions off the bench with Chelsea McCullum scoring six points including four in the fourth quarter along with three steals and two rebounds.

Millikin will be without junior forward Abby Ratsch for the rest of the year due to season ending knee injury. Ratsch was averaging six points and six rebounds a game for the Big Blue this season.

Augustana has started the season strong with a 5-2 record. The Vikings won their first three games before losing to Wisconsin-Whitewater. Augustana then posted wins over Anderson and Wittenberg before losing to Webster University, 84-71, on Nov. 27.

Augustana had four players in double-digits, led by Macey Beinborn 22 points. Hannah Simmer and Lauren Hall each recorded double-doubles as Simmer notched 16 points and Hall 10 while both snagged 10 rebounds. Gabriela Loiz scored 15 points for the Vikings.

Millikin men vs. Augustana

The Millikin men’s basketball team hopes to build on its best offensive performance of the season as they open CCIW play on Saturday against Augustana at 4 p.m.

Millikin defeated Eureka College 94-76 on Tuesday, posting its highest point total of the season. Millikin led the entire game and shot 54% from the field and dominated the glass 47-26.

Calvin Fisher continued his outstanding senior season with his third double-double of the year with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Drake Stevenson had a career high in points and rebounds, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Cole Laurence had 14 points and eight rebounds and Demarcus Bond added 11 points. Freshman JT Welch scored 10 points for Millikin.

For the first time in more than 20 years, Augustana will have a new head coach when they make the trip to the Griswold Center. Tom Jesse replaced Grey Giovanine, who had led the program since 1999. Jesse has been an assistant coach at his alma mater for 28 years.

Augustana enters the game with a 4-3 record after facing a very tough schedule so far this season. Millikin and Augustana have one common opponent this season in Illinois College. The Vikings defeated the Blueboys at home, 64-61, while Millikin lost to Illinois College, 71-58. Augustana lost on Sunday to Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 79-61.

The Vikings are led by 6-8 forward junior Dan Carr who posted his fifth double double of the season on Sunday. He is averaging 16.6 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.