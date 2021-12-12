Millikin women's and men's basketball top Carroll University

WAUKESHA, WISC. -- The Millikin women's basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Carroll University 72-56 on Saturday in Waukesha, Wisc.

Millikin improves to 7-3 on the season and is 3-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). Carroll falls to 5-3, 0-3 CCIW.

Carroll led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and had a 30-29 lead at halftime. The Big Blue trailed for the first seven minutes of the third quarter before senior Aubrey Staton scored five straight points to pull Millikin into the lead.

Staton hit two free throws with 3:05 left in the quarter to tie the game at 43-43. After a strong play by Staton on the defensive end of the floor, she came to the other end of the court and made a 3-pointer to put Millikin out front for good 46-43 with 1:13 left in the quarter.

Elyce Knudsen made another three-pointer to put the Big Blue up 49-43 with 47 second left in the quarter. Millikin would lead 49-45 after three quarters and outscored the Pioneers 23-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Millikin shot 57% (28-for-49) from the field including making 62.5%(10-for-16) in the fourth quarter. The Big Blue were 7-for-13 (54%) from 3-point range including making 4-of-5 in the second half. Carroll shot 20-for-61 (33%) from the field and made 9-of-30 (30%) from 3-point range. The Pioneers dominated the rebounding battle 40-25.

Knudsen led Millikin with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. Staton ended the game with 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Jordan Hildebrand had 13 points and four assists. Chelsea McCullum had 10 points and Emily White added eight.

Brooke Foster led Carroll with 14 points, followed by Elizabeth Behrndt with 13 and Theresa Wichser with 12.

Millikin men 74, Carroll 71

The Millikin men's basketball team posted a 74-71 road CCIW win at Carroll University on Saturday in Waukesha.

The game was a tight one throughout, with nine lead changes and eight ties. Millikin's biggest lead in the game was 10 points late in the first half.

After Carroll took the lead on the opening basket of the game, Millikin took control of the first half until the final seconds of the half when the Pioneers took a 33-31 lead. Millikin pushed out to a seven-point lead in the final three minutes of the game and held off a late run by Carroll for the three-point victory.

Millikin shot 50% (26-for-52) from the field and made 7-of-17 (41%) attempts from 3-point range. Carroll shot 44% (28-for-64) from the field including going 9-for-25 from 3-point range. Millikin had a 37-31 advantage on the boards.

Jake Hampton led Millikin with 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Fisher had his fifth double-double on the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Livingston added 13 points for the Big Blue.

Ryan Mendoza led Carroll with 23 points. Justin Steinike and Trenton Nickel each added 12 points.

Millikin is now 6-4, 2-1 CCIW while Carroll goes to 3-6, 0-3 CCIW.

