Millikin women's basketball advances to Sweet 16 in NCAA DIII Tournament

EAU CLAIRE, WISC. -- The Millikin women's basketball team advanced to the sectional round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament defeating the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 59-56 in the regional final on Saturday in Eau Claire, Wisc. Millikin improves to 23-6 while the Blugolds end their season at 22-8.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth contest with four lead changes and two ties. Wisconsin-Eau Claire led 18-15 at the end of the quarter.

Millikin regained the lead in the second quarter with 7:51 remaining when Aubrey Staton hit a 3-pointer to make it 24-23 Big Blue. Late in the quarter, Bailey Coffman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Millikin up 34-27. Staton hit another 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half to give Millikin a 37-27 advantage. Millikin outscored the Blugolds 22-9 in the second quarter.

Eau Claire controlled the third quarter outscoring the Big Blue 15-8 and Millikin led 45-42 after the third quarter. Millikin improved to 23-1 on the season after leading after three quarters.

Each team scored 14 points in the fourth quarter making a tight one throughout the final 10 minutes. Millikin took the lead for good at 55-54 with 4:54 left in the game on a basket from Elyce Knudsen. The Blugolds were unable to capitalize on several opportunities down the stretch thanks to Millikin's tough defense and defensive rebounding.

Knudsen blocked Ellie Clayton's shot with 1:28 left and Miranda Fox dove on the loose ball with alternating possession giving the ball to the Big Blue. Coffman converted two free throws with 58 seconds remaining to make up 57-54 Millikin. Leading 57-56, Millikin committed a turnover with 16 seconds remaining giving Wisconsin Eau Claire one more opportunity to on the offensive end, but a steal by Staton gave the ball back to Millikin with three seconds remaining. Coffman converted two more free throws to seal the victory and the trip to the NCAA Tournament Sectional Round.

Knudsen led Millikin with 22 points followed by Coffman with 19. Chelsea McCullum had eight points and Staton finished with seven.

Jadelyn Ganski led Eau Claire with 13 points, followed by Courtney Crouch with 11.

Millikin shot 40% (20-for-50) from the field and made 6-of-17 from 3-point range. Wisconsin-Eau Claire shot 21-for-53 (40%) and made 4-of-14 from 3-point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 28-23. The Big Blue had 20 defensive rebounds.

Next up for Millikin is Hope College on Friday, March 11. The site and time of the sectional will be announced on Sunday.

