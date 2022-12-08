Millikin women's basketball are filling new roles and grinding out wins this season

DECATUR — The honors keep stacking up for Millikin’s Elyce Knudsen.

For the second time this season, the Big Blue’s standout guard was named the CCIW Player of the Week. That is the seventh time in Knudsen’s career that the Tolono Unity grad has won the honor and is a continuation of the great play that made her the defending CCIW Player of the Year.

But never has Millikin depended more on the junior than this season, as the team has been forced to reshuffle their game plan as the season has moved along.

Following a 23-7 record and run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament last season, Millikin was picked by the CCIW coaches as the conference champion favorites.

The Big Blue started the season strong, pushing DI Eastern Illinois University in an exhibition, losing by just four points, 82-78. Senior captain Bailey Coffman led the team with 21 points, followed by 20 from Knudsen.

But that proved to be Coffman’s only appearance this season. She’s been sidelined with an injury and head coach Olivia Lett said she hopes to have her back after winter break.

“We had a little bit of an unexpected start and obviously losing Bailey is tough. Just to lose a senior captain that really shoulders a lot of our scoring load, has been a big adjustment,” Lett said. “The good thing is what we’ve had some people step up and we’ve had some people get more minutes than they would have otherwise. Hopefully in the long run, it bodes well for us.”

Knudsen has continued to excel, averaging 20.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, despite being the focus of opponent’s defenses.

“Elyce has seen more jump defense than what we’ve seen in the last few years. Everyone knows who she is at this point and she has had to adapt, too,” Lett said. “I think the first few games really frustrated her and I thought in the Augustana game, she started to come into her own in terms of understanding what it’s going to feel like on a day-to-day basis and how much energy and effort it’s going to take.”

Against Augustana, Knudsen has 26 points and eight rebounds as the Big Blue (6-3, 2-0 CCIW) picked up their first conference win.

“It is nice to get a 2-0 start in CCIW play of course and I’m excited to be back in conference competition,” Knudsen said. “We have gone through some ups and downs and some things we didn’t expect to face. We’ve got a strong group of girls that have had minutes in the past and some who are taking on a new role. To see it come together when the circumstances are at that point, it is very nice to see.”

Behind Knudsen are three scorers who average 8-10 points a game in senior Chelsea McCullum, junior Sophie Darden and sophomore transfer from Parkland College Sarah Isaf.

“Chelsea guards the point for us. She is that person that starts our defense and she has really come into that role in the last two years,” Lett said. “She understands how much she can create for us on the defensive end that will lead to some easy things on the offensive side.”

Darden leads the team in rebounding with 7.1 per game and she has filled the space left by the graduated Jordan Hildebrand.

“I’m on the court to rebound, that is kind of my role. With Jordan gone and Bailey out, I’m the next one,” Darden said. “I think a physical game is one of my best qualities. The roster says I’m 5-9, but I’m a little under that. But I think I play bigger than I look.

“I’m always down there playing against people that are bigger than me. It is something I’ve always had to do and I’ve become accustomed to it.”

Just like the connection Knudsen had with Hildebrand around the bucket, the Knudsen-to-Darden connection is growing.

“Elyce’s game is amazing. I just let her go and I trust everything she does. I don’t question her,” Darden said. “She gives me ideas and I bounce things back. We are a little tag team with our backdoor cuts. I love playing with her and she is very hardworking and dedicated.”

From Lett’s perspective, this season has been centered on getting players comfortable in their new roles.

“Right now, we are focused on trying to get a little bit better every day. We have probably watched more film this year than ever before this early in the season,” Lett said. “We have so many kids that are still trying to understand certain things and are being thrust into roles that maybe were unexpected at the beginning of the year.

“Up to his point, it has been a grind to find ways to get points, find ways to get stops and find ways to get wins. I think we are getting closer to finding our stride and I hope that happens here before Christmas break.”

The Big Blue won big over DePauw University on Wednesday, 70-42, and the CCIW schedule picks up again on at home on Saturday against Carthage College at 2 p.m.

“All things considered we are fairly happy being 6-3 and starting the conference 2-0. I think we feel like we let a couple of games slip away but hopefully it helps us learn something,” Lett said. “We’ve battled and we’re looking forward to winning some more. Hopefully, it becomes a little easier and that we can take a breath and really enjoy it.”

Kerans Court

During last spring’s celebration of 50 years of women’s athletics, Millikin announced that the Griswold Center court would be named in honor of former women’s basketball coach Lori Kerans, who coached the Big Blue from 1986 to 2018.

On Saturday, Millikin will hold a meet and greet and a dedication ceremony for Kerans during halftime of the Big Blue’s game with Carthage College. The meet and greet with Kerans begins at 1 p.m. in the Griswold Center lobby and tipoff is at 2 p.m.

Kerans had a career record of 555-276 and made 11 NCAA Division III tournament appearances, including the 2005 DIII championship title, the only national team championship in Millikin’s history.

Kerans serves as Millikin’s director of community engagement/recruitment and is still connected with the program.

“Coach Kerans is still heavily involved and I see her on campus. She is always talking to me about games, which is so nice,” Knudsen said. “We were able to celebrate 50 years with women in sports with her last spring and she is a super fan and very supportive of the program. She knows so much about basketball and her support means everything.”