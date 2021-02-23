Millikin women's basketball beat Augustana, lock up home quarterfinal game in upcoming CCIW tournament

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team improved to 8-3 on the year with a 76-53 win over Augustana College on Tuesday at the Griswold Center.
Millikin has locked up a top four seed in the upcoming CCIW tournament and will host a quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 4.
Millikin's pressure defense was the story of the game, forcing Augustana into 28 turnovers. The Big Blue scored 29 points from turnovers and had 18 fast break points. Millikin also had 18 steals and five blocks.
Millikin led 18-10 after one quarter of play and 40-26 at halftime. The Big Blue shot 29-for-68 (43%) from the field including making 10-for-32 (31%) from 3-point range. Augustana shot 16-for-46 (35%) from the field and made only 4-of-17 (23.5%) attempts from 3-point range. Augustana won the rebounding battle 37-32.
Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 21 points, four rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots. Bailey Coffman had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Miranda Fox scored 13 points with three steals and Jazmin Brown added 12 points and two steals.
Augustana's top scorer was Macy Beinborn with 14 points followed by Justice Edell with 10.
Millikin and Augustana are scheduled to play a makeup game at Augustana on Monday, March 1. The game may not be played if the two teams end of scheduled to face each other in the conference tournament. The tournament seed will be set after Saturday's games are played.