Millikin women's basketball beat Augustana, lock up home quarterfinal game in upcoming CCIW tournament

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team improved to 8-3 on the year with a 76-53 win over Augustana College on Tuesday at the Griswold Center.

Millikin has locked up a top four seed in the upcoming CCIW tournament and will host a quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 4.

Millikin's pressure defense was the story of the game, forcing Augustana into 28 turnovers. The Big Blue scored 29 points from turnovers and had 18 fast break points. Millikin also had 18 steals and five blocks.

Millikin led 18-10 after one quarter of play and 40-26 at halftime. The Big Blue shot 29-for-68 (43%) from the field including making 10-for-32 (31%) from 3-point range. Augustana shot 16-for-46 (35%) from the field and made only 4-of-17 (23.5%) attempts from 3-point range. Augustana won the rebounding battle 37-32.