Millikin women's basketball beaten by Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament championship

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team lost in the championship game of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament, 80-73, to Illinois Wesleyan University on Saturday at the Griswold Center.

The Titans (19-8) earn the CCIW's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Tournament. Millikin (21-6) will now have to wait until Monday to see if it receives an at-large berth to the tournament. The selection show is set for Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

The game was worthy of a tournament championship game between two teams that tied for the CCIW regular season title. The game was tied 12 times with 12 lead changes. Millikin lead 22-20 after the first quarter. The Big Blue extend the lead to 40-32 at halftime.

Illinois Wesleyan made its move in the third quarter, outscoring Millikin 22-12 to take a 54-52 lead after three quarters. The game was tied seven ties in the fourth quarter with the last one coming at 72-72 with 2:33 remaining. Katie Palmer put the Titans ahead with a layup with 1:22 left.

Millikin shot 48% (30-for-63) from the field and made 5-of-18 (28%) from 3-point range. Millikin was 8-for-12 from the free throw line. Illinois Wesleyan shot 24-for-51 (47%) from the field including going 6-for-19 from 3-point range. The Titans had a major advantage at the free throw line making 26-of-32 attempts.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 24 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Coffman had 11 points followed by Sophie Darden and Chelsea McCullum, each with 10.

Lauren Huber led Illinois Wesleyan with 27 points followed by Palmer with 16.

