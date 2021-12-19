Millikin women's basketball edges North Central; Millikin men fall in double overtime

DECATUR -- The Millikin women's basketball team remained unbeaten in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) competition edging North Central College 73-69 on Saturday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

Millikin led 21-16 after the first quarter. North Central outscored the Big Blue by two in the second half but Millikin led 41-38 at the half.

Millikin led 60-56 after three quarters and each team scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. The Big Blue led 65-56 with seven minutes left to play before the Cardinals made one final run.

The Millikin lead was one point at 68-67 with 2:35 left to play after a basket by North Central's Matrese Smith. Millikin's Elyce Knudsen hit a 3-pointer to put Millikin up 71-67. A Bailey Coffman hoop with 18 seconds remaining made it a six-point Big Blue lead. Smith connected again to get to the final margin of 73-69.

Millikin shot 42% (27-for-64) from the field but struggled from the 3-point area making only 9-of-17 (29%). The Big Blue left points at the free throw line making only 14-of-22 (64%) attempts from the line.North Central shot 47% (27-for-58) from the field and went 8-for-19 (42%) from 3-point range. The Cardinal were 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

Millikin had four players score in double figures, led by Coffman with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jordan Hildebrand had 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Aubrey Staton added 12 points. Knudsen finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Emily White added nine points for the Millikin bench and Jazmin Brown contributed eight.

Smith finished with 18 to pace the Cardinals along with a team high eight rebounds. Allison Pearson and Stephanie Kowalczyk each scored 12 points for North Central.

Millikin is 8-3, 4-0 CCIW while North Central is 4-7, 1-2 CCIW.

The Big Blue are back in action on Sunday at 2 p.m. hosting Washington University-St. Louis. Millikin will be continuing its Toy Drive for HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital. Everyone that brings a toy is entered into a drawing for a 32-inch smart television.

Millikin men fall in double overtime

The Millikin men's basketball team lost in double overtime to North Central College, 70-67, in CCIW action on Saturday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.

The game had 12 lead changes and two ties with one coming at the end of regulation and the second at the end of the first overtime.

Millikin led 29-24 at halftime. The Big Blue led by as many as 12 points in the first five minutes of the second half before the Cardinals began clawing its way back in the game.

Terrance Moncrief gave North Central a 46-45 lead with 8:54 in regulation. The game would be a one-point contest with each team taking the lead over the next four minutes before JT Welch hit a 3-pointer with six minutes to go to extend the Big Blue lead to two at 52-50.

Jake Hampton pushed Millikin's lead to five with a jumper at 3:33 left in the second half. The Cardinals again fought back as Matt Helwig hit a bucket to make it a three-point game with 2:40 left in regulation. Ethan Helwig connected on a 3-pointer for the Cardinals to tie the game at 55-55 with 54 seconds to go.

The Cardinals pushed out to a four-point lead in the first overtime and led 63-60 with a minute left in the first extra quarter. Hampton hit a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the game at 63-63.

Matt Helwig would hit on four free throws in the final 10 seconds of the second overtime to seal the victory for North Central.

Millikin shot 39% (24-for-62) from the field and made 10-for-30 from 3-point range. North Central hit on 26-for-77 (34%) attempts from the field and made 9-of-33 shots from 3-point range. Each team had 46 rebounds.

Millikin is now 6-5, 2-2 CCIW while North Central is 5-3, 2-1 CCIW.

