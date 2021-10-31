Millikin women's basketball falls to Southern Illinois University in exhibition game

CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois University women's basketball team took an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a 85-37 victory in exhibition action against Millikin University on Saturday afternoon.

Southern never trailed, starting the first quarter with 12-straight points before the Big Blue tallied their first bucket. The Salukis led by a score of 25-10 after 10 minutes of play, and held Millikin to just four points scored in the 2nd quarter.

Makenzie Silvey led Southern in scoring with 21 points, while Abby Brockmeyer notched a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The Salukis dominated the boards, corralling 55 rebounds to Millikin's 22. Brockmeyer led in rebounds, followed by Awa Keita and Laniah Randle, who each tallied six.

Millikin was led by Elyce Knudsen who scored 13 points while Jordan Hildebrand added nine points. Miranda Fox led the Big Blue with four rebounds.

Southern forced 21 turnovers and finished with 11 steals. The Salukis' defense was stifling, as they allowed Millikin to make just 10 field goals for the game.

Millikin opens its regular season against Westminster College at the Griswold Center on Fri., Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Big Blue then face Greenville University the following day on Sat., Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at Griswold.

