Millikin women's basketball falls to Southern Illinois University in exhibition game

CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois University women's basketball team took an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a 85-37 victory in exhibition action against
Millikin University on Saturday afternoon.
Southern never trailed, starting the first quarter with 12-straight points before the Big Blue tallied their first bucket. The Salukis led by a score of 25-10 after 10 minutes of play, and held Millikin to just four points scored in the 2nd quarter.
Makenzie Silvey led Southern in scoring with 21 points, while Abby Brockmeyer notched a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The Salukis dominated the boards, corralling 55 rebounds to Millikin's 22. Brockmeyer led in rebounds, followed by Awa Keita and Laniah Randle, who each tallied six.
Millikin was led by Elyce Knudsen who scored 13 points while Jordan Hildebrand added nine points. Miranda Fox led the Big Blue with four rebounds.
Southern forced 21 turnovers and finished with 11 steals. The Salukis' defense was stifling, as they allowed Millikin to make just 10 field goals for the game.
Millikin opens its regular season against Westminster College at the Griswold Center on Fri., Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Big Blue then face Greenville University the following day on Sat., Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at Griswold.
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 2 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 3 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 4 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 5 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 6 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 7 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 8 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 9 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 10 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 11 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 12 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 13 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 14 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 15 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 16 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 17 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 18 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 19 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 20 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 21 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 22 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 23 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 25 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 26 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 27 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 28 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 29 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 30 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 31 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 32 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 33 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 34 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 35 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 36 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 37 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 38 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 39 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 40 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 41 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 42 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 43 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 44 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 45 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 46 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 47 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 48 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 49 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 50 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 51 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 52 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 53 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 54 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 55 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 56 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 57 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 58 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 59 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 60 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 61 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 62 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 63 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!