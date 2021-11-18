Millikin women's basketball heading to Chicago for Midway Classic Tournament

DECAUR — After the
No. 22-ranked Millikin women’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped, 71-55, at No. 19 DePauw on Tuesday, the Big Blue will continue a very difficult road schedule this weekend when they travel to Chicago to play two DIII powerhouses — the University of Chicago and Wisconsin Lutheran.
The Millikin women's basketball travel to Chicago to play the DIII powerhouses the University of Chicago and Wisconsin Lutheran this weekend.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin was inconsistent in its first test of the season against a program that has won two NCAA Division III national titles. While the Big Blue were strong in the second and third quarters, Millikin shot 21% from the field in the first quarter and 17% in the fourth quarter. The Tigers dominated Millikin on the boards, out rebounding the Big Blue 43-24.
Elyce Knudsen led the Big Blue with 17 points. Abby Ratsch had 12 points, shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range and had a team-high six rebounds.
Chicago is 2-0 after winning at Carthage, 76-52, and defeating Augsburg, 60-55. Peyton Von Soest is the top scorer for the Maroons averaging 19 points per game. She has made six 3-pointers in each game this season.
Wisconsin Lutheran opened it season with two wins at home, defeating Martin Luther, 57-38, and Washington University-St. Louis, 69-66.
Here's a look at this weekend's games:
Time: University of Chicago on Friday at 6 p.m. and Wisconsin Lutheran on Saturday at 4 p.m. Location: Midway Classic at Gerald Ratner Athletic Complex in Chicago Series vs. University of Chicago: The series between the two programs is tied at 2-2. The teams have not played each other since an NCAA Tournament matchup in 1995, which Millikin won 70-53. Series vs. Wisconsin Lutheran: Millikin leads the series 2-1. The last meeting between the two program was in the 2012-13 season with the Warriors winning 59-46. Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 28 at Illinois College at 2 p.m. Notes: Chicago head coach Maria Williamson is two games into her head coaching career after being hired in August 2020 but not playing any games during the 2020-21 season. Lutheran's Klay Knueppel has led the Warriors for 18 seasons and has a career record of 335-122. ... Knudsen leads the Big Blue with 21.8 points per game and Bailey Coffman has averaged 16.5 points. Abby Ratsch is the Big Blue's leading rebounder with 7.5 per game.
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 2 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 3 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 4 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 5 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 6 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 7 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 8 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 9 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 10 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 11 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 12 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 13 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 14 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 15 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 16 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 17 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 18 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 19 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 20 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 21 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 22 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 23 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 25 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 26 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 27 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 28 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 29 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 30 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 31 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 32 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 33 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 34 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 35 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 36 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 37 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 38 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 39 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 40 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 41 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 42 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 43 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 44 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 45 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 46 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 47 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 48 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 49 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 50 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 51 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 52 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 53 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 54 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 55 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 56 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 57 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 58 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 59 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 60 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 61 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 62 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 63 030921.JPG
The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!