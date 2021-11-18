 Skip to main content
Millikin women's basketball heading to Chicago for Midway Classic Tournament

DECAUR — After the No. 22-ranked Millikin women’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped, 71-55, at No. 19 DePauw on Tuesday, the Big Blue will continue a very difficult road schedule this weekend when they travel to Chicago to play two DIII powerhouses — the University of Chicago and Wisconsin Lutheran.

Elyce Knudsen

Millikin was inconsistent in its first test of the season against a program that has won two NCAA Division III national titles. While the Big Blue were strong in the second and third quarters, Millikin shot 21% from the field in the first quarter and 17% in the fourth quarter. The Tigers dominated Millikin on the boards, out rebounding the Big Blue 43-24. Elyce Knudsen led the Big Blue with 17 points. Abby Ratsch had 12 points, shooting 3-for-4 from 3-point range and had a team-high six rebounds. 

Chicago is 2-0 after winning at Carthage, 76-52, and defeating Augsburg, 60-55. Peyton Von Soest is the top scorer for the Maroons averaging 19 points per game. She has made six 3-pointers in each game this season. 

Wisconsin Lutheran opened it season with two wins at home, defeating Martin Luther, 57-38, and Washington University-St. Louis, 69-66.

Here's a look at this weekend's games: 

Time: University of Chicago on Friday at 6 p.m. and Wisconsin Lutheran on Saturday at 4 p.m. 

Location:  Midway Classic at Gerald Ratner Athletic Complex in Chicago

Live Stats: https://athletics.uchicago.edu/sports/wbkb/2021-22/boxscores/20211119_wb0l.xml

Live Video: https://athletics.uchicago.edu/sports/wbkb/live-video

Series vs. University of Chicago: The series between the two programs is tied at 2-2. The teams have not played each other since an NCAA Tournament matchup in 1995, which Millikin won 70-53.

Series vs. Wisconsin Lutheran: Millikin leads the series 2-1. The last meeting between the two program was in the 2012-13 season with the Warriors winning 59-46.

Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 28 at Illinois College at 2 p.m. 

Notes: Chicago head coach Maria Williamson is two games into her head coaching career after being hired in August 2020 but not playing any games during the 2020-21 season. Lutheran's Klay Knueppel has led the Warriors for 18 seasons and has a career record of 335-122. ... Knudsen leads the Big Blue with 21.8 points per game and Bailey Coffman has averaged 16.5 points. Abby Ratsch is the Big Blue's leading rebounder with 7.5 per game. 

