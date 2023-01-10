Millikin women's basketball looking to remain on top in CCIW play

DECATUR — The Millikin women’s basketball team will be going for its ninth straight win and sixth straight in CCIW play on Wednesday when the Big Blue host Illinois Wesleyan at 7 p.m.

Millikin (11-3, 5-0 CCIW) is the only conference team with fewer than two losses in CCIW play. The Titans (8-7 overall) are 3-3.

Millikin defeated Wheaton at home on Saturday 74-55. The Big Blue led all but 28 seconds in the game, building a 20-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Millikin sealed the victory with a strong fourth quarter, outscoring Wheaton 21-12.

Millikin continues to get contributions from nine to 10 players deep on the roster. Against the Thunder, Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Senior Bailey Coffman, playing in her first CCIW game since coming back from injury, added 15 points off the bench. Chelsea McCullum scored 11 points. Sophie Darden had eight points and a team high nine rebounds (seven defensive rebounds) with three assists. Miranda Fox had five points along with eight rebounds (seven defensive) and six assists.

Knudsen continues to move up the Millikin scoring list. She passed Alyssa Saklak (1,155 points) to move into 15th place all-time. Knudsen has 1,157 career points in 57 games. In action through January 9, Knudsen is ranked first in all of NCAA Division III in field goals made with 117 and is third in points scored at 293. She tops the CCIW in both categories.

Illinois Wesleyan broke its own four game losing streak last Saturday with a 79-68 win at Carthage College. All five Titans’ starters scored in double figures in the game led by Lauren Huber with 19 points. Freshman Sawyer White had a career-high 16 points with Katelyn Heller adding 13. Mallory Powers and Kate Palmer each scored 11 points.

MILLIKIN MEN

Big Blue head to Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Millikin is 8-7 and 1-5 in the CCIW, but the Big Blue head into a 7 p.m. road game Wednesday at Illinois Wesleyan with three conference losses coming by four points or less.

“They’re really tough. They play very hard and are very disciplined,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “We know it’s going to be a physical game, one of those games you have to grind out possessions on both ends of the floor.”

The Big Blue's leading scorer is sophomore guard JT Welch, a Bloomington Central Catholic graduate. Welch is scoring at an 11.5 clip, has hit 28 3-pointers and has connected on 21 of his 22 free throw attempts.

“I’ve known JT for a long time. I know what a gym rat and competitor he is,” said Rose. “He’s had a tremendous season and is one you cannot allow to get open looks or he will make you pay. He continues to add pieces to his game. He’s a tough guard.”

Other key players for Millikin are 6-6 sophomore Drake Stevenson (10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds) and 6-8, 270-pound senior Cole Laurence (8.7, 5.7).

Illinois Wesleyan (6-6, 3-2 CCIW) is coming off a 69-48 loss to Carthage in Kenosha, Wisconsin. IWU shot just 31.7 percent from the field and made only 1 of 19 from 3-point range at Carthage. The Titans were held under 50 points for the second time this season.

Led by senior guard Lucas Heflen (13.9 points per game) and senior forward Cody Mitchell (13.8), the banged up Titans are getting a bit healthier.

Sophomore Pryce Punkay returned from a concussion to play briefly against Carthage. Freshmen Karlo Colak (thumb) and Nathan Boldt (ankle) have returned to practice and will be available on a limited basis Wednesday.

