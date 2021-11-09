Millikin women's basketball looks to continue hot start against Beloit College

DECATUR — The NCAA Division III No. 22-ranked
Millikin women’s basketball team looks to continue its hot start to the season when it hosts Midwest Conference opponent Beloit College on Wednesday night. The Big Blue cruised to two wins in the Tip-off Classic defeating Westminster 83-63 last Friday and downing Greenville 100-57 on Saturday.
Preseason DIII All-American Elyce Knudsen is off to a strong start to her sophomore season averaging 25.5 points per game. She had a team-high 27 points against Westminster and 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assist against Greenville. Junior Bailey Coffman also started the season strong with a career high 26 points against Greenville after scoring 16 points on opening night.
Millikin's Miranda Fox (3) guards an Illinois Wesleyan player in the CCIW Tournament Championship last season. The Big Blue play Beloit College at home on Wed.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
After shooting 63% from the field against Greenville, Millikin is shooting 53% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. The Big Blue have a plus-eight rebounding margin. Millikin has started strong in both games, outscoring its opponents 50-22 in the first quarter. The Big Blue started the game with a 13-0 run against Greenville.
Wednesday will be the season opener for the Buccaneers. They didn’t compete last season due to the pandemic and were 3-22 in 2019-20.
Here's a look at the game:
Location: Griswold Center in Decatur Series: Millikin leads the series 2-0. The two program’s first met in 1999 and then didn’t play again until the 2019-20 season when the Big Blue won at Beloit 82-43. Next Game: Tues., Nov. 16 at DePauw University Notes: In her fourth season, Millikin head coach Olivia Lett has an all-time record of 37-30...After Knudsen, Bailey Coffman is second in scoring this season with 21.0 point per game...Knudsen leads the team in rebounding with 8.0 per game, followed by Jordan Hildebrand at 7.5 rpg and Miranda Fox at 4.9 rpg.
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 2 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 3 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 4 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 5 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 6 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 7 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 8 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 9 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 10 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 11 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 12 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 13 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 14 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 15 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 16 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 17 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 18 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 19 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 20 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 21 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 22 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 23 030921.JPG
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 25 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 26 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 27 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 28 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 29 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 30 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 31 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 32 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 33 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 34 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 35 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 36 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 37 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 38 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 39 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 40 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 41 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 42 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 43 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 44 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 45 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 46 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 47 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 48 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 49 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 50 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 51 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 52 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 53 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 54 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 55 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 56 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 57 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 58 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 59 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 60 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 61 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 62 030921.JPG
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 63 030921.JPG
