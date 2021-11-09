Millikin women's basketball looks to continue hot start against Beloit College

DECATUR — The NCAA Division III No. 22-ranked Millikin women’s basketball team looks to continue its hot start to the season when it hosts Midwest Conference opponent Beloit College on Wednesday night.

The Big Blue cruised to two wins in the Tip-off Classic defeating Westminster 83-63 last Friday and downing Greenville 100-57 on Saturday.

Preseason DIII All-American Elyce Knudsen is off to a strong start to her sophomore season averaging 25.5 points per game. She had a team-high 27 points against Westminster and 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assist against Greenville. Junior Bailey Coffman also started the season strong with a career high 26 points against Greenville after scoring 16 points on opening night.

After shooting 63% from the field against Greenville, Millikin is shooting 53% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. The Big Blue have a plus-eight rebounding margin. Millikin has started strong in both games, outscoring its opponents 50-22 in the first quarter. The Big Blue started the game with a 13-0 run against Greenville.

Wednesday will be the season opener for the Buccaneers. They didn’t compete last season due to the pandemic and were 3-22 in 2019-20.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Wed. at 7 p.m.

Location: Griswold Center in Decatur

Series: Millikin leads the series 2-0. The two program’s first met in 1999 and then didn’t play again until the 2019-20 season when the Big Blue won at Beloit 82-43.

Next Game: Tues., Nov. 16 at DePauw University

Notes: In her fourth season, Millikin head coach Olivia Lett has an all-time record of 37-30...After Knudsen, Bailey Coffman is second in scoring this season with 21.0 point per game...Knudsen leads the team in rebounding with 8.0 per game, followed by Jordan Hildebrand at 7.5 rpg and Miranda Fox at 4.9 rpg.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

