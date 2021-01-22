Millikin women's basketball opens at home Saturday against Carthage; men on the road

Lett said the freshman class is figuring out how to compete on a daily basis by matching the intensity needed to play in the CCIW and finding ways to make hustle plays.

“Jordan Hildebrand continues to grow as a leader using her voice to control things both offensively and defensively to set the pace of the game,” said Lett. “Staton has one of the highest basketball IQs on the team; she can read defenses and screening action as well as anyone."

Lett will count on the front court of junior Jazmin Brown and sophomore Miranda Fox to set the tone for how hard the Big Blue play each night. The Millikin bench will be a strength of the program, with major contributions expected from sophomores Bailey Coffman and Natalie Snyder, and Knudsen.