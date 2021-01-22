Millikin women's basketball opens at home Saturday against Carthage; men on the road

DECATUR — The third season under the leadership of Millikin head women's basketball coach Olivia Lett kicks off Saturday at the Griswold Center against Carthage College.
Millikin returns all but one of the key players from last year’s team, including unanimous CCIW First Team selection senior Jordan Hildebrand and CCIW Second Team selection on the 2019-20 CCIW Newcomer of the Year list, Abby Ratsch.
In addition to a skilled group of returners, Millikin’s freshman class is loaded with talented players including last year’s Champaign area Player of the Year Elyce Knudsen, from Tolono Unity, and a former Herald & Review Player of the Year Ashlyn Sturdy, from Tri-City/Sangamon Valley.
Lett said the freshman class is figuring out how to compete on a daily basis by matching the intensity needed to play in the CCIW and finding ways to make hustle plays.
“Jordan Hildebrand continues to grow as a leader using her voice to control things both offensively and defensively to set the pace of the game,” said Lett. “Staton has one of the highest basketball IQs on the team; she can read defenses and screening action as well as anyone."
Lett will count on the front court of junior Jazmin Brown and sophomore Miranda Fox to set the tone for how hard the Big Blue play each night. The Millikin bench will be a strength of the program, with major contributions expected from sophomores Bailey Coffman and Natalie Snyder, and Knudsen.
In his 18th season, veteran head coach Tim Bernero (287-167) returns to lead the Carthage program. Carthage returns only one of its top five scorers (including its top three) from 2019-20 in junior Kelsey Coshun, who started 14 games .
Due to the COVID-19 protocols, the schedule will look a little different this season — 12 games against conference opponents.
In an effort to limit travel across the league and control testing costs, Millikin will only play six of the eight CCIW schools and will play everyone twice. Most of those matchups will be on a home and away format and only separated by one off day.
The CCIW Council of Presidents has mandated that no spectators will be allowed at games this season. Live CCIW game coverage by Herald & Review reporters and photographers won't be allowed until further notice, with the league citing COVID-19 safety precautions.
Here's a look at the women's game:
Time: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Location: Griswold Center at Millikin
Radio: Fox Sports 1050AM
Streaming: athletics.millikin.edu/watch and nowdecatur.com
Series: Carthage leads the series 42-27
Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2020: Carthage won 58-49 at Millikin
Next Game: Monday against Carthage on the road at 6 p.m.
Notes: Carthage and Millikin split last year's series 1-1. Hildebrand led Millikin with 13.3 points per game last season and Ratsch led the team with 8.2 rebounds per game.
Millikin men vs. Carthage College
The Millikin men’s basketball team will open its abbreviated and unique 2020 season with two games against Carthage College.
Head coach Mark Scherer is in his fourth season leading the Big Blue. Scherer said this year’s team is his hardest-working, most physical team.
"They are strong, smart, tough and together,” said Scherer.
The Big Blue will emphasize team unity, defense and rebounding, but Scherer said they will have to take care of the basketball to be successful in the CCIW.
“Individually and as a group we are tremendously excited to be playing after the challenges of COVID” said Scherer. “We are pumped to compete in the CCIW and our goal is to make a deep run in the CCIW Tournament in March.”
Millikin returns four of its five starters from last year, led by junior Calvin Fisher, who averaged 14 points and six rebounds. Jake Hampton, Sam Stichnote and Cole Laurence all return for the Big Blue. Transfer guard Scott Gowan has earned a spot in the starting lineup to start the season.
There is a changing of the guard at the top of the Carthage men’s basketball program, with Steve Djurickovic taking over from longtime coach, and his father, Bosko Djurickovic. Steve has spent the last eight years as the program’s assistant coach. As a player, Steve was Carthage’s all-time leading scorer with 2,547 career points.
Carthage lost its top two scorers from last season, but does return 6-11 center Sean Johnson, who averaged 11 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Location: Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisc.
Radio: Fox Sports 1050AM
Streaming: carthage.edu/multimedia/webcast-4/ and nowdecatur.com
Series: Carthage leads the series 70-58
Last Meeting: Feb. 8, 2020: Carthage won 68-63 at Millikin
Next Game: Monday against Carthage at home 6 p.m.
Notes: Carthage has won 19 of the last 22 meetings between the two teams. Carthage has retired its longtime nicknames “Lady Reds” and “Red Men” and will refrain from using any nickname until a suitable new one can be found.
