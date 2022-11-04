Millikin women's basketball picks up preseason honors

DECATUR –
Millikin women's basketball standout Elyce Knudsen was named to the D3hoops.com Preseason Women’s Basketball All-American First Team on Thursday.
The junior guard returns to
the Big Blue this season after averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season helping the team to a 23-7 record. Millikin earned a share of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) regular season title and a trip to the NCAA DIII tournament’s Round of 16.
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) had a game-high 24 points against Illinois Wesleyan last season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
In 2021-22, Knudsen was named an All-American First Team selection by
D3hoops.com and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. She was the selected to the CCIW All-Conference First Team and named the Lori Kerans Player of the Year.
Earlier this week, Millikin was picked to win the CCIW title in 2022-23 in the conference’s preseason coaches' poll and ranked No. 14 in the country in the
D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25. Defending champion Hope College was ranked first in the D3hoops.com poll.
Along with Knudsen, Millikin returns other top scorers in CCIW All-Conference Second Team performer Bailey Coffman. Coffman averaged 13.4 points and four rebounds per game. Senior point guard Miranda Fox returns and senior Abby Ratsch is back after missing most of last season due to injury.
EIU's Macy McGlone and Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) go for a rebound during an exhibition game on Thursday.
SANDY KING FOR EASTERN ILLINOIS SPORTS INFORMATION
The Big Blue faced NCAA DI foe Eastern Illinois University in an exhibition on Thursday in Charleston, falling 82-78.
The Big Blue had the lead 20-19 after one quarter and trailed 42-39 at halftime. After three quarters EIU clung to a 63-62 lead and were able to hold on to the four-point victory.
Coffman scored a team-high 21 points for Millikin, followed by Knudsen at 20 points. Chelsea McCullum Sarah Isaf each added 12 points.
EIU's Lariah Washington scored a game-high 29 points and Macy McGlone had 24 points and 12 rebounds. Miah Monahan had 13 points and 11 assists.
Millikin opens the regular season on Tues. ,Nov. 8 at Beloit College. The home opener is Mon., Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. hosting Illinois College.
PHOTOS: Millikin women's basketball 2021-22
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) shoots the ball against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) looks to pass against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (second from right) laughs with players before introductions against Illinois Wesleyan. Last season, Millikin qualified for the NCAA DIII Tournament for the first time since 2004-05.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) scored a team-high 24 points against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday in the CCIW Tournament Championship. The Titans won 80-73.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois Wesleyan's Lauren Huber (5) scored a game-high 27 points against Millikin in the CCIW Tournament championship game on Saturday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Kate Palmer (24) scored 13 second-half points, finishing with 16, on Saturday against Millikin.
MATTHEW FLATEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin women’s basketball head coach Olivia Lett (center) and four Big Blue players were selected to the 2021-22 CCIW All-Conference Women’s Basketball Team.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Illinois Wesleyan's Mallory Powers (13) shoots over Millikin's Elyce Knudsen on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball celebrates after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball fans celebrate after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett calls out plays against Illinois Wesleyan in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Chelsea McCullum (14) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) shoots against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Emily White (10) passes against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Emily White (10) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Emily White (10) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand, left, and Jazmin Brown (5) cheers on the team against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) celebrates after scoring against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) goes to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the first quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Brooke Lansford (15) and the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team meet DePauw in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois Wesleyan's Catie Eck (11) shoots in the second quarter on Monday in the Griswold Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen (left) was named the CCIW's Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete Award winner.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin had coach Olivia Lett (middle) celebrates a play against Illinois Wesleyan earlier this season. Lett guided Millikin to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2004-05 season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand (23) celebrates a play on Monday against Illinois Wesleyan.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan earlier this season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) is third in DIII basketball with 598 points this season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin's Bailey Coffman shoots the ball against Illinois Wesleyan last season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (middle) talks with her team during a timeout against Illinois Wesleyan on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett (middle) talks to her team during a timeout against Illinois Wesleyan.
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) shoots the ball against Illinois Wesleyan. Coffman has averaged 13.6 points and four rebounds per game this season.
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Miranda Fox (3), Elyse Knudsen (22), Jordan Hildebrand (23) and Bailey Coffman (32) take the court against Illinois Wesleyan on Jan. 19.
EVAN MCCLINTOCK FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Aubrey Staton (45) has been key in the Big Blue's 9-3 start to the season.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Bailey Coffman (32) was the CCIW's Player of the Week for Dec. 20.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIERSITY
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) has embraced a smaller role on the team this season.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin's Jazmin Brown (5) has been the team's Defensive Player of the Year the past three seasons.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The Millikin women's basketball team opened CCIW action with a 73-62 win over Augustana on Saturday at the Griswold Center.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Against Illinois College, Millikin's Chelsea McCullum (14) scored six points including four in the fourth quarter along with three steals and two rebounds off the bench.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The Millikin women's basketball team lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 66-56 on Saturday.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin women's basketball team suffered a road loss, 71-68, at the University of Chicago on Friday.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The Millikin women's basketball travel to Chicago to play the DIII powerhouses the University of Chicago and Wisconsin Lutheran this weekend.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The No. 22-ranked Millikin University women's basketball team lost to No. 19 DePauw University 71-55 on Tuesday on the road.
KEVIN KROWS FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin University's Elyce Knudsen (22) go through drills during practice.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin University head coach Olivia Lett, far right,) instruct players during practice. Freshman Emily White (middle) is looking to make an impact with the team this season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
