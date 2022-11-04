Millikin women's basketball picks up preseason honors

DECATUR – Millikin women's basketball standout Elyce Knudsen was named to the D3hoops.com Preseason Women’s Basketball All-American First Team on Thursday.

The junior guard returns to the Big Blue this season after averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season helping the team to a 23-7 record. Millikin earned a share of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) regular season title and a trip to the NCAA DIII tournament’s Round of 16.

In 2021-22, Knudsen was named an All-American First Team selection by D3hoops.com and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. She was the selected to the CCIW All-Conference First Team and named the Lori Kerans Player of the Year.

Earlier this week, Millikin was picked to win the CCIW title in 2022-23 in the conference’s preseason coaches' poll and ranked No. 14 in the country in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25. Defending champion Hope College was ranked first in the D3hoops.com poll.

Along with Knudsen, Millikin returns other top scorers in CCIW All-Conference Second Team performer Bailey Coffman. Coffman averaged 13.4 points and four rebounds per game. Senior point guard Miranda Fox returns and senior Abby Ratsch is back after missing most of last season due to injury.

The Big Blue faced NCAA DI foe Eastern Illinois University in an exhibition on Thursday in Charleston, falling 82-78.

The Big Blue had the lead 20-19 after one quarter and trailed 42-39 at halftime. After three quarters EIU clung to a 63-62 lead and were able to hold on to the four-point victory.

Coffman scored a team-high 21 points for Millikin, followed by Knudsen at 20 points. Chelsea McCullum Sarah Isaf each added 12 points.

EIU's Lariah Washington scored a game-high 29 points and Macy McGlone had 24 points and 12 rebounds. Miah Monahan had 13 points and 11 assists.

Millikin opens the regular season on Tues. ,Nov. 8 at Beloit College. The home opener is Mon., Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. hosting Illinois College.