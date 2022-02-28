Millikin women's basketball qualifies for NCAA DIII Tournament for first time since 2004-05

Although the Titans took the CCIW's automatic bid to the DIII NCAA Tournament, Millikin could still live on to play another day if they were given an at-large bid by the selection committee.

In the final DIII Region VIII rankings, Millikin was No. 3 behind No. 1 Transylvania University and No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran, giving the Big Blue a good shot at making the tournament.

The NCAA selection committee agreed, announcing Monday that Millikin is in the tournament and will face Wartburg (21-5) in the opening round on Friday, March 4 at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, time to be announced.

"I think we had a good shot at getting in but I didn't think we had a shot at hosting, but that's OK. I don't think it is bad to go out on the road," Lett said. "I think we turned some corners (on Saturday) and got better at some of the things we haven't been good at all season. (The Wesleyan loss) is going to sting and we have to find a way to recover from it."

The Big Blue (21-6) are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004-05, when they became national champions. If Millikin advances past Wartburg, the Big Blue would play the winner between the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and North Central College (Minnesota) on Saturday, March 5. The national championship will be played on Saturday, Mar. 19 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.

Illinois Wesleyan (19-8) will face DePauw (23-3) in the first round of the tournament.

In Millikin's third meeting with the Titans this season, the Big Blue led 40-32 at halftime but couldn't keep up with Wesleyan's second-half surges.

"I thought we were still aggressive late in the game and we didn't just try to play it safe. We definitely continued to push in transition and tried to get easy looks. I thought we did a good job of that and something that we have definitely grown in," Lett said. "I thought defensively, we didn't continue to get stops and that's what killed us. We have to make it where the things at the end of the games don't matter and we didn't get in that situation."

Elyce Knudsen led the Big Blue with 24 points and Bailey Coffman added 11 points. Millikin got double-digit scoring performances off the bench from Sophie Darden and Chelsea McCullum, who each had 10 points.

"(Natalie Snyder) came in and did some big things for us, Chelsea (McCullum) came in and did some big things. I thought the minutes (Jazmin Brown) gave us were big," Lett said. "Overall, I thought we played a pretty solid game. It's just how much those little plays matter and how much the momentum swings. They had the last bit of momentum and that killed us."

The Millikin fans were out in force again at the Griswold Center to see what could have been the final game for Millikin seniors Brown, Snyder, Jordan Hildebrand and Aubrey Staton. They will now get one more game and possibly more.

"The things those women have done for this program, I think it shows in the crowd that we had on Saturday," Lett said. "We would not have that crowd if they hadn't created something special. They have done a great job of that."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

