Millikin women's basketball rolls over Carthage on the road

KENOSHA, Wisc. -- The Millikin women's basketball team scored a 73-51 win at Carthage College on Saturday in Kenosha.

The Big Blue rallied from a slow start to take a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Millikin built an 18-point advantage in the second quarter going to the locker room up 39-21 at the break.

Millikin pulled away in the third quarter and had its biggest lead of the game of 34 points with eight minutes left in the contest.

The Millikin defense was the story of the game forcing Carthage (0-4) to commit 26 turnovers and scoring 24 points on the miscues. The Big Blue had 14 steals and four blocks.

Millikin (4-1) shot 23-for-60 (38%) from the field and made 10-of-29 (34.5%) from beyond the arc. Millikin held Carthage to 17-for-57 (30%) from the field. Carthage had the edge in rebounds 46-39.