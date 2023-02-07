DECATUR — With a long winning streak recently snapped, the Millikin women's basketball team will try to regain momentum for a stretch run against its rival — Illinois Wesleyan.

The Big Blue travel to play Illinois Wesleyan at Bloomington's Shirk Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The trip to Bloomington to play the Titans (13-9, 8-5 CCIW) is Millikin’s second of three straight road games with the Big Blue playing four of its final five games of the regular season on the road.

Millikin fell to 17-4, 11-1 CCIW with the 66-48 loss to Wheaton on Saturday, but maintains a two-game lead in the CCIW over second-place Carroll (9-3 CCIW). Even with the loss, Millikin kept its spot in the national rankings at No. 24 in the WBCA Division III Top 25 poll.

The loss to Wheaton snapped a 14-game Millikin winning streak. Millikin's offensive output (48 points) was its worst of the season — the Big Blue shot 30.5 percent (18-of-59) from the field and 3-of-15 (20 percent) from three-point range. Wheaton won the rebounding battle 58-26.

Millikin struggled with cold shooting in the first quarter in its January meeting with Illinois Wesleyan, but caught fire in the second to take a 37-29 lead. That lead grew to 19 in the second half before the Titans closed the final tally to 9, 66-57.

Elyce Knudsen, who had 29 points in the Wheaton loss, scored a season-high 34 points in the last meeting with IWU, and also had nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists. She moved up another spot on Millikin’s all-time scoring list and is now ninth with 1,333 career points in 64 games. She is closing in on eighth spot currently held by Kris Porter at 1,342 points.

Since that loss to Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan has played its best basketball, going 5-1 since. The Titans knocked off second place Carroll 78-55 on Saturday behind freshman Sawyer White, who had 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Five teams — Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan, Carroll, Wheaton and Augustana —have clinched spots in the CCIW Tournament.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Millikin hosting IWU

The Millikin men’s basketball team will close out the home portion of its schedule on Wednesday when it hosts rival Illinois Wesleyan.

Millikin (11-11, 4-9 CCIW) closes out its season with road games at Carthage and Carroll.

The Big Blue has played some of its best basketball late in the season, going 3-2 in its last five games. Millikin played well on Saturday, falling at first-place and eighth-ranked Wheaton 84-73.

Against Wheaton, the Big Blue's upset bid looked good for the first half. Millikin lead 32-25 at halftime, but Wheaton took advantage of its quickness to outscore Millikin 59-41 in the second half.

Millikin had four players score in double figures led by JT Welch with 15

followed by Noah Livingston with 13 and Nate Straughter with 12.

Millikin is looking to snap a losing streak against Illinois Wesleyan (11-10, 6-6) — the Titans have won 12 in a row against Millikin.

The Big Blue played well in the Shirk Center in early January, falling 73-68. Millikin's top scorer was Welch with 21 points.

SOFTBALL

Big Blue ranked eighth

The Millikin softball team finished the 2022 season in the top 10 of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll after advancing to the NCAA National Tournament in Salem, Va. In the NFCA preseason top 25 coaches poll for this season, the Big Blue took the eighth slot on the list with 180 points.

The Big Blue finished 37-9 last season, winning the NCAA Regional in Decatur before defeating Wartburg in the NCAA Super Regional's best two-of-three format to advance to the final eight in the tournament for the first time in program history.

Millikin returns both starting pitchers in Aly Armstrong and Addison Sargent, who each earned First Team All-CCIW honors last season, along with fellow pitcher Charly Warlow, infielders Lex Tennison, Rylee Blake, and Kaylee Goluch, catcher Leah Foreman, and outfielders Lanie Chizmark, Emma Lewandowski, and Kendallyn Davison.

Sargent was also named All-Region, as well as a third team All-American. She was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher at the Decatur Regional and at the Super Regional, earned first team All-Conference honors along with being named the Pitcher of the Year in the CCIW, and recording an ERA of 1.17 in the 2022 season for a 16-2 record.

Armstrong was named to the NFCA All-Great Lakes Region team in 2021 after setting a new Millikin record for strikeouts in a season with 155 and earned both first team All-Conference honors and was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Decatur Regional.

Davison was named the First Year Student-Athlete of the Year in the CCIW last season and first team All-Conference. Davison was recognized regionally as the Freshman of the Year in Region VIII and an All-Region selection, then nationally by the NFCA as a Second Team All-American. Davison recorded a team high batting average of .435 with 14 doubles and 40 RBI, stealing 17 bases during the season and scoring 43 runs.

Foreman was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Super Regionals, also earning second team All-Conference honors, batting .364 during the season with 13 doubles and 27 RBI.

Millikin also added transfer Zoie Bowman, an infielder from the University of Illinois Springfield who started 60 games in her time with the Prairie Stars hitting .246 with four homeruns and 26 RBI.

Last year's national champions Christopher Newport took the top slot in the poll. The Big Blue will match up with Christopher Newport at the Cross Bay Bash in early March, along with fifth-ranked Berry and seventh-ranked Virginia Wesleyan. Six of the eight national final participants open 2023 ranked in the top eight.

The Big Blue will open the 2023 season on Saturday, February 25, at the Fontbonne Tournament in St. Louis, Mo.

Photos: Millikin women's basketball 56, Carthage 41