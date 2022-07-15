Millikin women's basketball team found stronger team bonds and international competition during Italy trip

MACON — After Olivia Lett became Pana High School's all-time leading scorer and led Illinois Wesleyan to the 2012 NCAA Division III basketball national championship, the next stop for the future Millikin women's basketball coach was Spain.

Lett played a season in Europe for the Spanish team Liga Femenina 2 and for someone who had not been abroad before, the experience changed her life.

"(Playing internationally) was not on my radar to even try at any point in my life. Not everybody gets to do it professionally. Once I played over there, it was something that was a really cool experience," Lett said. "I just I felt like everybody should experience a language barrier at some point in time. Experiencing another country is just a really great opportunity that sports can give you."

While serving as an assistant coach at the University of Chicago, Lett saw the impact team trips to Australia and Spain had on the group. After taking over at Millikin, incorporating international travel into the program was a big goal. After a COVID-19 delay for a year, the team recently returned from 10 days in Italy that found the team facing international competition and forming stronger team bonds.

"When you get to spend that much time together and see how well they get along and how easy going they were, you come away with truly great memories that will last a lifetime," Lett said. "That is something that throughout the season they will talk about. It was also a chance to create some relationships that you wouldn't have had.

"In the summers, we aren't typically as connected as a team and having this trip created something that will be a buzz when we get back."

The team traveled around Italy, visiting Rome, the Amalfi Coast and Pompeii. The team also visited iconic locations including the Vatican, the Colosseum and the Spanish Steps.

"We would see something you read about in history book and it was like, wow, these really are real," Millikin junior guard Miranda Fox said. "You don't necessarily understand the power of many of those historical sites and buildings until you're actually standing in front of them.

"It was just a wonderful trip. We got to learn a lot about each other and get to grow as a team. You get to see that life is bigger than basketball. Basketball is a chapter in your life that helps open a lot of opportunities and also helps grow you as a person."

Millikin's Emily White, a Sullivan graduate, was surprised how the 10 days in Italy helped her connect even more with her teammates, especially the graduating group of seniors who were included on the trip.

"I got to know (the seniors) a lot more on this trip," White said. "You would think that after eight or nine months of spending almost every single day with each other that we would pretty much know each other by now, but I'm really glad they got to go because you got to spend a lot of fun times together."

Last season, Millikin advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA DIII Tournament. While Fox, an Effingham graduate, said that team had an impressive do-what-it-takes-to-win mentality, the Italy trip took the team's relationship past the court.

"(Last season,) we were very blessed," Fox said. "We had a team where everybody's mindset was that we are going to do whatever it takes to win. People who did not get as many minutes had the mindset that we are going to make you better every single day of practice. We were blessed to have everybody on the same page.

"(During the trip), we focused on team bonding and seeing the bigger picture of basketball. Sometimes we get our minds that basketball comes first and it's always about basketball and winning. For us, the trip was really recognizing that (life is) bigger than basketball."

The Big Blue played two games while in Italy, against teams from Rome and Sora. These were professional teams with player ages ranging from teens to late 20s and Millikin was ready for the challenge, winning both games.

"If you know anything about our team, we do not like to lose. The biggest thing was we are not going to lose those two games," Fox said. "It was an opportunity for everybody to get to play, but the end goal that everybody had in their mind was we were not going there to lose."

Fox said Millikin had to get used to the European rules differences, such as having eight seconds to get across mid-court instead of 10 and not being able to interrupt a player's shot by shouting.

"We did not speak Italian and the teams that we played did not speak English. Being able to connect with other people who don't speak to same languages was really neat. Seeing that basketball was a way to bring us together was really cool," Fox said. "My favorite moments of the trip were playing the two teams because it was such a new experience. It was a little bit different, but we absolutely loved it."

After winning the CCIW regular season title and having NCAA success, White said the team is eyeing bigger goals next season.

"We are all super excited to get started. (Last season) definitely sets a new precedent for what we expect," she said. "We really just want to hit the ground running, win the conference again and go even further in the tournament."

Fox said she can see the lessons from the European trip impacting the team moving forward.

"Communication is a huge part of bonding and we were able to have so many late-night team conversations with each other," Fox said. "We were really able to get a grasp on each other and without having that family atmosphere, you'll never be successful on the court because you don't have chemistry. We really learned a lot about each other on this trip and got a lot closer which will help with our chemistry going into next year."