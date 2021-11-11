Millikin women's basketball top Beloit College; men fall to Washington University-St. Louis by one

DECATUR -- The No. 22-ranked
Millikin University women's basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 77-49 win over Beloit College on Wednesday at the Griswold Center in Decatur.
The Buccaneer played the Big Blue tough in the first quarter with Millikin holding an 24-19 lead at the end of the period.
The Big Blue then outscored Beloit 18-4 in the second quarter to go into halftime up 42-23.
Millikin shot 39% (26-for-67) from the field including going 6-for-17 (35%) from 3-point range. The Big Blue were 19-27 from the free throw line. Beloit was held to 18-for-54 (33%) from the field and went 2-for-10 from 3-point range. Millikin won the rebounding battle 50-39 and forced the Buccaneers into 27 turnovers.
Millikin had four players score in double figures, led by Elyce Knudsen with 19 and Bailey Campbell with 17. Aubrey Staton added 11 and Abby Ratsch scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Jordan Hildebrand had eight rebounds and five points.
T'Aria Boyance led Beloit with 13 followed by Addyson Ciochon and Elizabeth Kalk each with 12.
Millikin men lose by one The Millikin men's basketball team's upset bid at No. 18-ranked Washington University-St. Louis fell one point short, losing 52-51 on Wed. in St. Louis.
The Bears' Jack Nolan hit a 3-point shot with one second remaining to complete WashU's comeback win.
Millikin lead 47-42 with three minutes left in the game before the Bears scored five straight to tie the game. A pair of Demarcus Bond free throws with 42 seconds remaining put the Big Blue up 49-47. Nolan hit a layup with 26 seconds left to tie the game at 49-49. Millikin's Calvin Fisher put Millikin up 51-49 with second seconds left in the game.
Washington University-St. Louis led 26-25 at halftime but rallied and took a 37-30 lead with 14 minutes left in the game. The game was a back-and-forth contest for much of the second half with Millikin up by six with eight at eight with 4:38 left to play.
Millikin shot 40% (20-for-50) from the field and were 7-for-19 from 3-point range. The Bears were 16-for-49 (33%) from the field, but outscored Millikin at the free throw line 16 (16-for-22) to 4 (4-for-6). Millikin won the rebounding battle 34-28.
Fisher led Millikin (1-1) with 14 points followed by Jake Hampton with 11 and Bond with 10. Nolan led the Bears with 26 points.
PHOTOS: The Millikin women's basketball won the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Tournament Championship defeating Illinois Wesleyan 72-59
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 1 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 2 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 3 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 4 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 5 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 6 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 7 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 8 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 9 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 10 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 11 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 12 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 13 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 14 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 15 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 16 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 17 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 18 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 19 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 20 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 21 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 22 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 23 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Elyce Knudsen
Millikin's Elyce Knudsen (22) heads to the basket against Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Basketball Tournament championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 25 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 26 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 27 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 28 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 29 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 30 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 31 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 32 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 33 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 34 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 35 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 36 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 37 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 38 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 39 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 40 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 41 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 42 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 43 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 44 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 45 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 46 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 47 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 48 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 49 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 50 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 51 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 52 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 53 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 54 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 55 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 56 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 57 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 58 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 59 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 60 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 61 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 62 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CCIW Tournament championship gallery 63 030921.JPG
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
