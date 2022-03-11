Millikin women's basketball's season ends with loss to Hope College in NCAA Tournament

HOLLAND, MICH. – The Millikin women's basketball team lost in the 2022 NCAA DIII Basketball Tournament Round of 16 at Hope College 91-77 on Friday in Holland, Michigan.

For the second week in a row, Millikin had to face a team on its home court. Last week, the Big Blue knocked off Wisconsin-Eau Claire, but this week Hope pulled away in the second half to defeat Millikin.

The first half was a tight contest with six lead changes and three ties. The game was tied 19-19 after one quarter. Hope outscored the Big Blue by four in the second quarter and led 43-39 at halftime.

Hope opened the third quarter with a 16-6 run to open a 59-45 advantage five minutes into the quarter. Hope led 68-56 after three quarters.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 25 points. Bailey Coffman added 17 points and a team-high six rebounds. Fifth-year senior Jordan Hildebrand ended her career with 14 points and five rebounds. Natalie Snyder added 13 points for the Big Blue.

Hope's top scorer was Kenedy Schoonveld with 24 points and six rebounds. Sydney Muller added 14.

Millikin shot 50% from the field (29-for-58) and made 8-of-15 (53%) from 3-point range. Hope shot 34-for-75 (45%) and 9-for-25 from 3-point range. Hope forced Millikin into 18 turnovers resulting in 27 Hope points. Each team had 37 rebounds.

Millikin ends the season 23-7. Hope is now 29-1 and advances to an Elite 8 matchup against New York University on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.