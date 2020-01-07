Millikin wrestler Bradan Birt named CCIW Wrestler of the Week for the second time this season

NAPERVILLE — Millikin junior Bradan Birt was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season.

Birt finished 3-0 with two pins as the Big Blue went 3-0 at the Division III National Challenge on Jan. 4 in Cleveland. He won all three of his matches at 165 pounds, beginning with a fall (1:52) against Steven’s Stefan Major, helping lead Millikin to a 24-18 team victory. The Big Blue then picked up a 40-9 win over Case Western Reserve as Birt claimed an 18-0 technical fall (3:48) against Thomas Gallagher. He ended the day with a fall (4:43) against Chicago’s Maguire Pecci as the Big Blue defeated the Maroons 22-18. Birt is 19-1 this season.