Millikin wrestler Bradan Birt named CCIW Wrestler of the Week for the second time this season

NAPERVILLE — Millikin junior Bradan Birt was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season.
Birt finished 3-0 with two pins as the Big Blue went 3-0 at the Division III National Challenge on Jan. 4 in Cleveland. He won all three of his matches at 165 pounds, beginning with a fall (1:52) against Steven’s Stefan Major, helping lead Millikin to a 24-18 team victory. The Big Blue then picked up a 40-9 win over Case Western Reserve as Birt claimed an 18-0 technical fall (3:48) against Thomas Gallagher. He ended the day with a fall (4:43) against Chicago’s Maguire Pecci as the Big Blue defeated the Maroons 22-18. Birt is 19-1 this season.
This was the fourth time this year a Millikin wrestler has earned the conference honor this season. Birt also won the award Nov. 12. Millikin's Logan Hagerbaumer won the award Nov. 26, and Taylor McGiffen won it Dec. 17.