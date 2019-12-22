Millikin wrestling ranked No. 17 in Division III poll
Millikin wrestling ranked No. 17 in Division III poll

DECATUR -- The Millikin wrestling team was ranked No. 17 in the most recent National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) NCAA Division III rankings released on Dec 18.

The Big Blue are off to a 9-1 start to the season. Millikin junior Bradan Birt is 12-1 and ranked fifth in the nation at 165-pounds in the NWCA Individual rankings. Junior Logan Hagerbaumer broke into the national rankings at 197-pounds in ninth place. Hagerbaumer is 12-2 on the season.

Millikin will be in action on Saturday, Jan. 3 at the Division III National Challenge in Cleveland Ohio where the Big Blue will wrestle against Stevens Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and the University of Chicago. 

The next NWCA rankings are due out on Jan. 6.

